Kumar Sangakkara gave a big statement about Chetan Sakariya

Sports desk. Friends, let me tell you that Sakaria has lost her brother and father this year. Sakaria’s brother went to Suicide while the father died due to Kovid-19. Friends, Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara has praised the young fast bowler Chetan Sakaria and described him as an IPL player. Sangakkara also said that the period since January has been very difficult for Chetan and his love and prayers are with this fast bowler.

Friends, for your information, let us know that Sangakkara has been impressed by this 23-year-old player’s ability to take wickets, but also to bowl with the new ball in crucial times and also in the last overs. Friends have also lived up to the trust shown by them by the Sakariya team. He has taken seven wickets in IPL 2021 with a best performance of 3/31 in the debut match. Sangakkara said on Thursday, “Sakariya’s attitude and ability to build pressure is certainly his skill.” They have a very good effect on our side.

Friends, let me tell you that Yash got a lot of time in the middle, but unfortunate, Anuj did not get a chance to bat in the match, but he was good on the field. Mahi has also worked hard in the nets to become entitled to selection. Friends, all three players were good for us. Friends, he said, ‘Ryan Pollen is also a very special player. He has got a big chance to contribute not only to Rajasthan Royals, but also to Indian cricket in future.

