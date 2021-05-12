Kumar Vishwas got the message, the public wants to see like Sonu Sood, replied – want to break the spoon

The rate of coronavirus infection in India is increasing rapidly. New cases of Corona virus have been seen in the country for the last one or two days, but the number of deaths is still leading to tension. Corona deaths in India have broken all records so far and this is the first time that 4200 people have lost their lives in a single day in the country. Friends, from the celebrity to the general public is also coming forward to help the people. Poet Dr. Kumar Vishwas is also among such social workers who are constantly raising their voices to help the victims with their Twitter handles. However, even in times of crisis, some people are trying to troll them. Now Kumar Vishwas himself has responded to one such troll.

Friends tell you that the message received from the troll to Kumar Vishwas: Kavi Kumar Vishwas has shared a screenshot on social media. Friends, in this a person questions them not to be on the frontline. Kumar Vishwas has not revealed the identity of this person. It is written in the message, “Hope you will be safe … If you do not look active, then this thought came … Well you just wanted to see on the frontline like Sonu Sood … You become even closer to people’s hearts … Remain the rest of God .

Friends, tell you that Kumar Vishwas gave the answer to the troll ?: On this message, Kumar Vishwas wrote, “There is a world outside of your bajam, my fault is great crime.” Unsuccessful leaders and their spoonfuls are trying to break your morale by coming in disguise so that the troubled people cannot ask questions to their governments. Fight will win.