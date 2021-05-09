Kumkum Bhagya 10th May 2021 Written Update: Tanu humiliates Pragya

KumKum Bhagya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode starts with Pragya goes to Saritha and asks her to show her sprain. Saritha denies. Shahana shows where she got sprain. Saritha says daughter’s won’t touch feet that’s why I’m not letting you touch it and think about your husband problem, why you’re wasting your time here and think how to defeat Tanu in these 2days because she became threat to whole family and when you went to hospital with Raghuveer ji, Aliya mentioned we have to treat Tanu in other way. Pragya says Aliya asked me to compromise with Tanu to get out from this case. Saritha asks what she answered. Pragya tells her how she asked for sometime.

Saritha says I feel Aliya suggestion is correct so think about it because you guys reunited after many years and this became war which always needs balidaan. Pragya says let me apply balm because it’s my care not like touching feet. Saritha says you explained me so well, meet Tanu and cool her ego to save Abhi from this situation. Shahana takes balm. Pragya agrees with Saritha request.

Pragya calls Tanu and asks her to send her address saying she wants to meet her. Tanu sent her address than she thinks why Pragya wants to meet her. Pragya goes to Tanu place. Tanu asks what’s the reason behind her sudden visit in the night. Pragya reminsces recent happenings in tears and she falls at Tanu feet and begs her to leave Abhi and asks her to take revenge on her. Tanu smiles and checks Pragya mobile to notice whether she is recording it. Pragya tells her she is not recording. Tanu says glad you realised the situation and finally I broke your courage and I’m happy seeing you but you’re the one who was reason for Abhi throwing me from his life so accept your mistake. Pragya apologies to her for stopping her wedding with Abhi and returning to his life, she begs her to take the case back. Tanu agrees.

Rhea goes to Abhi room and tells him how she is scared with judgement and questions how he is going to save himself. Abhi says your Mom will save me and he tells her how Pragya saved him many times from Tanu. Rhea says Tanu aunty used to say Mom snatched you from her. Abhi says Tanu is mad and he tells her Pragya will keep him safe from Tanu.

Pragya thanks her. Tanu says I didn’t agreed, I just acted to make you cool so we can discuss, Abhi loves you so much, do you really love Abhi? Pragya says yes. Tanu says let’s test your love, touch my feet with your nose and apologies to me for saving Abhi. Pragya says she loves Abhi and about to touch her feet but Tanu stops her and asks her she needs more.

Pragya tells her she is ready to give anything. Tanu says I need your Kumkum i.e Abhi so get me married to Abhi. Pragya says he is my husband and I can’t do it. Tanu says it’s time for serious action because you don’t have time so fulfill my demand to free him from this case and you’re the one who came between me and Abhi so it’s time for your departure so leave him by forgetting your promises and you have only a night to think about it otherwise judge will punish Abhi after 2days. Pragya looks baffled.

Episode ends.