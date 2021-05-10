Kumkum Bhagya 11th May 2021 Written Update: Tanu awaits for Pragya call to know about her decision

KumKum Bhagya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode starts with Rhea says Mom is back. Abhi tells her he is relieved too and your sister is naughty like you because she listening our talks but not acknowledging it. Prachi says I don’t want to disturb your convo and I felt happy while listening about Mom. Abhi says he felt good when he listens about Prachi from Pragya. Rhea asks Abhi to tell them about Pragya. Abhi asks Prachi to tell about Pragya. Prachi says Mom is protective about her family and she can go any lengths to fulfill her promise and she promised me to never let anything happens to you Dad. Abhi says I know all these things but I felt happy listening these things from you and he leaves after wishing them good night.

Pragya returns to home and find Saritha and Shahana asleep. Tanu celebrates her success and she sees Abhi photo and tells him that she deserves him more than Pragya and very soon Pragya will unite us to save you and she have leave you for her love. Pragya worriedly thinks about Tanu demand than she gets Abhi call but she doesn’t receive his call in tears. Abhi thinks why she is not accepting his call, seems like she is busy with Saritha ji and tells to Fuggi doll that he will not let Pragya out of his sight once she returns to home and he again calls her. Pragya cries seeing her wedding photos. Abhi thinks she might be asleep and drifts to sleep while hugging Pragya photo.

Prachi about to fell down but Ranbir saves her on time. Both losts in eachother eyes. Their heads dashes with eachother, Ranbir shows his care, Prachi asks him to stay away from her. Ranbir leaves. Aryan meets Prachi and asks her to stop hurting Ranbir.

Next day Tanu waits for Pragya call and dances happily thinking Abhi will marry her than she didn’t get Pragya call so she calls Pragya and gets busy tone. Pragya asks driver to get the car and she decides to agree for Tanu demand. Prachi calls Ranbir to tell him something but he gets call and about to go inside that time Prachi about to fall in swimming pool bit he saves her on time. Ranbir tells her he would always there to protect her despite of her hatred. Prachi says she knows than they departs seeing Rhea.

Pragya reaches to farmhouse. Mitali questions Pragya why she didn’t returned to farm house in the night. Aliya says we couldn’t sleep in tension but she may slept peacefully. Pragya asks Mitali about Abhi. Aliya asks Pragya to answer her question. Baljeet sees Pragya and asks if everything is fine. Mitali says Saritha ji is fine right, tells to Pragya that they are relaxed thinking she will settle everything but it won’t good if she think about others leaving their problem. Pragya will assures that she will not let anything wrong happen. Baljeet asks if everything is fine. Pragya signs yes with her smile and she goes to meet Abhi. Baljeet suspects something is wrong. Aliya says Pragya is not doing anything to save Bhai so I have to do something. Baljeet says Pragya is trying in all ways to save Abhi because Abhi’s her life. Aliya leaves.

Ranbir asks Rhea what she wants to talk with him. Rhea says she just want to meet him. Ranbir says fine and goes inside. Rhea stops Prachi and says I know you want to become favourite daughter Dad and trying to get closer to Ranbir but you can’t occupy my position. Prachi tells her she don’t need anyone’s position. Rhea warns her to not to take advantage of Ranbir’s goodness.

Episode ends.