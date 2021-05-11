Kumkum Bhagya 12th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Abhi rejects Tanu’s proposal

Kumkum Bhagya 12th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Pragya coming to Abhi and trying to talk to him. Abhi says why did you not pick my call and tells that he has brought her sautan who listens to him and talks to him. He shows Pragya’s pic to her and says she looks like you. He asks her pic to tell Pragya that they are one now. Pragya cries. Abhi says I was joking and asks why is she crying? He says I was funny before, but my humor got less in this farmhouse. Pragya says I love you so much and asks him to listen to her. She says think that if I am having problem to talked about this, then think how difficult is this. Abhi asks her to say and says I will hear, will not say anything. Pragya says you are important to me and my everything, that’s why I need to tell you this. Abhi says you don’t need to say, your eyes are expressing love, but you are stopping it and it is coming as tears. Pragya says actually Tanu…Abhi asks what? Mitali says Tanu’s lawyer came and arguing with Dadi. Dadi asks Lawyer how much money, Tanu gave him to fight the fake case. Lawyer says I am Tanu’s lawyer, but came to talk about your benefit. Dadi says Tanu doesn’t think of anyone’s betterment and asks him to leave.

Aaliya comes there and asks why did he come? Lawyer says there is a proposal for your brother, my client is ready to take back this case if Mr. Mehra is ready to marry her. Dadi says this is Tanu’s trick. Lawyer says Mr. Mehra has violated Tanu and tells that if he don’t marry her, then he has to go to jail for 10 years. Abhi comes there and says I didn’t violate her, you knows well and tells that rather he will go to jail. Lawyer asks him to marry and says you will be freed. He says even Judge suggests marriage between accused and victim. Abhi says Judge didn’t say this, but your client. He asks Lawyer to call Tanu. Pragya tries to stop Abhi.

Lawyer calls Tanu. Tanu says Lawyer wants me to talk to you all and says nobody shall say sorry to me, just Abhi’s sorry is enough. Abhi asks how dare you to send proposal to me, look at my face, your past will make you realize that you are so cheap. He says you are the witness that I just love Pragya and says even 7 births are less for him to spend with Pragya, and tells that she is the one who is his happiness, reason of his life, rhythm of the music whom he listens, she is my kids’ mother. He asks her to give him a reason to love her. He says there is no reason. He says he hates her so much and counts her wrong doings. He says there is a vast difference between Pragya and her and regret to let her come inside his house, when Pragya asked him due to her pregnancy. Tanu shouts Abhi. Abhi says nobody can know better than me, how to love from a distance. Tanu ends the call. Abhi warns the lawyer not to bring such proposal again, else he will take out his coat and will beat him. Dadi and Mitali say that he has done right. He asks Pragya, why is she crying and says I told her so much. He says I thought you will scold her. Pragya smiles. Abhi says I love you so much, and thought you will tell her, how dare she to think of this. Dadi says nobody can separate you both. Abhi says one person and talks about her pic. Dadi goes. Abhi tells that he told everything truth, and asks what is her problem now. Pragya coughs. Abhi goes to bring water for her.

Tanu thinks of Abhi rejecting her proposal and says you will regret this, and will repent. She says you don’t want my love, then you will get my hatred. She says you have chosen Pragya over me, now you will see my anger and madness. I will not leave you.

Pragya are in the garden area and thinks of Judge’s verdict holding him guilty and Tanu’s proposal. Aryan comes there and hears Pragya telling herself that he trusts me so much, and refused for Tanu’s proposal. She says she has no other way and is not selfish to send him to jail to get him. She thinks she can see him with Tanu, but can’t see him in jail. She thinks she has to convince him to marry Tanu for the kids etc. Rhea also hears her.

The lawyer tells Tanu that he felt very bad and was insulted, he felt like he is defending a criminal and asking him to marry a bad woman. Tanu says enough. Lawyer says he has sworn not to marry you. Tanu says I gave him offer to get saved and asks him to focus on the case, he shall regret and the family shall regret, why don’t they force him to marry her. She says now Prachi will know that who am I. Aryan thinks whom to tell this and goes to tell Prachi. He tells Prachi that Chachi agreed to Tanu’s proposal. Rhea thinks mom thought that there is no way and that’s why she agreed for Tanu and Dad’s marriage. Prachi says I will not let Maa do this. Rhea thinks she can’t do this and tells that Tanu gave this proposal as she thinks that she will lose the case. She thinks to make Mom remember what she can do for Dad, and thinks of an idea. Prachi also thinks of an idea.

Abhi comes to Pragya and says she had gone to meet Tanu yesterday. Abhi asks why? Pragya says Tanu told me that she is upset with my return. Abhi says she is upset as I threw her out. He says I know what is in your heart. Pragya says you love me so much that you can’t think of Tanu’s offer. Abhi says I will be with you even if I stay in jail, but can’t marry Tanu. Pragya says there is no other way, I am feeling helpless. Abhi says everything shall be hopefully. He says once I marry her, she wants to separate me from you and everyone. She asks him to agree and tells that they will get time to think of a solution. Rhea and Prachi come there and says no need for that, we have the best solution.

Update Credit to: H Hasan