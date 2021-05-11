Kumkum Bhagya 12th May 2021 Written Update: Tanu vows to make Abhi regret his decision

KumKum Bhagya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode starts with Pragya meets Abhi tries to talk with him but he tells her that he is angry with her for not attending his calls in the last night and teases Pragya saying he found someone for him and shows Pragya pic to her. Pragya gets angry and asks him to listen to her. Abhi agrees. Pragya says you’re my everything that’s why it’s tough to tell this matter to you. Abhi says your eyes are expressing your love on me with tears. Pragya tells him their is another reason too. Abhi asks what. Pragya about to tell him about Tanu’s proposal but Mitali interrupts them telling Tanu’s Lawyer Mr Singhania arrived to our place and he is talking about weirdly. Abhi and Pragya rushes out.

Baljeet scolds Mr Singhania and asks him to leave without listening his proposal. Aliya stops Baljeet and asks Mr Singhania about the reason behind his visit. Mr Singhania says I came here with proposal, Tanu’s ready to taking back the case if Abhi agrees to marry her. Baljeet says didn’t I tell you Tanu’s is planning another plan. Mr Singhania says Abhi violated her so this is best proposal otherwise Abhi have to rot in jail for 10 years. Abhi reaches to hell with Pragya and tells him that he is ready for jail punishment but never even think to marry Tanu.

Mr Singhania asks them to rethink. Abhi asks him to call Tanu and he calls Tanu. Abhi talks with Tanu over video call and scolds her for sending this kind of proposal to him and he expresses his love towards Pragya and tells to Tanu that he feels nothing but hatred for her. Tanu gets angry and asks him to stop it. Abhi says remove this thought from you because I’m happy to stay in jail than marrying you. Tanu breaks her phone in frustration. Abhi warns Mr Singhania to never visit his place with these kind of proposal and sends him out. Baljeet and Mitali praises Abhi’s decision. Pragya feels emotional. Abhi consoles Pragya and tells her that he loves her immensely. Everyone goes leaving Abhi and Pragya. Pragya acts like getting cough than Abhi goes to get her water.

Tanu in tears thinks about Abhi’s insulting words to her than she vows to make him regret his decision. Pragya thinks about everything in tears and she decides to accept Tanu’s proposal and thinks to make Abhi agree for it. Aryan and Rhea overhears her decision. Aryan runs from that place. Mr Singhania tells to Tanu about his insult. Tanu stops him and asks him to focus on Abhi’s case to make him regret for his decision. Mr Singhania agrees. Aryan rushes to Prachi and informs her how Pragya is planning to get Tanu married to Abhi to save him from this case and he asks Prachi to stop it. Prachi says she won’t let her Mom do it. Rhea too decides the same. Prachi and Rhea decides to make their mom realise her strength and they gets an idea to escape from it.

Abhi gets water to Pragya and asks why she looks sad. Pragya tells him how she met Tanu and asks him to rethink to about Tanu offer. Abhi tells her he can’t bear their separation and ready for punishment too. Pragya says I know you love me but I’m feeling helpless because their is no way to escape from this case, so agree for this marriage so we can get some time. Rhea and Prachi at the same time says no need for that and best solution is with me. Pragya and Abhi looks at them.

Episode ends.