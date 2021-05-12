Kumkum Bhagya 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Kumkum Bhagya 13th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Rhea and Prachi coming to Pragya and Abhi. Rhea says I heard you talking that you want to get Tanu and Dad married, so that she take back the case. Prachi says but it is not needed. Rhea says even I have an idea and you don’t need to get Dad married. They argue that their idea is best. Abhi asks Prachi to say. Prachi says Tanu aunty gave us an idea to get her defeated, and nobody thought of it. Rhea says I thought of it. She says she gave marriage proposal. Prachi asks him to accept the proposal. Rhea says then she will think that you are her would be husband and take back the case. Prachi says she will take back the case. Abhi asks what? And asks if he shall get lifetime punishment rather than 10 years imprisonment. Pragya says yes. Rhea asks Pragya not to lose hope and tells that Dad told that you are strong and brave. Prachi says we are with you, we have to fool her and asks them to keep the marriage date after court hearing date. Rhea says we will get proofs against her and cancel the marriage. Pragya says she didn’t get any good idea as they got it. She hugs Rhea and Prachi. Abhi asks them not to do pre celebrations and tells that he hasn’t agreed for marriage yet. He says even if I agree, then also Tanu will not agree as I threw her out of the house and also that I rejected her proposal on call. Prachi says she has an idea and tells something. Pragya says anything is possible, if Aaliya can mend her ways in this house. Abhi hugs Pragya.

Mitali comes to Aaliya and finds her emotional and crying. She asks what happened? Aaliya says she was seeing her pics and saw even Tanu and her college pics. She says she is getting angry on Tanu and herself for bringing the former home. Mitali says you wanted them to unite. Aaliya says I thought Tanu will keep him happy, but what did she do? She says I want to see Bhai happy and I get angry seeing her, and wants to kill her, but don’t want to increase Pragya’s work. She says I never supported Pragya, but now I respect her as she is standing with Bhai. Mitali is surprised and says what are you saying? Aaliya says she mean it, tells that she don’t know what Pragya will do to save Bhai and tells that they have just 24 hours.

Abhi comes to Pragya. Pragya says she was making coffee for him. Rhea comes and asks if Tanu agreed to marry Dad. Abhi tells that he is upset and asks where is Dadi? Pragya says she has gone to Tanu’s house. Dadi comes to Tanu’s house and asks if she is fine. She talks sweet with her. Tanu asks if you are fine and remember what I have done with your grand son. Dadi tells that she has brought alliance for Abhi’s marriage with her. Abhi says so Dadi went to my would be wife’s home. He is upset. Pragya asks Rhea to ask him to agree. Rhea asks Abhi to agree. Abhi asks Prachi to say. Prachi says this is not actual marriage, it is drama. Rhea and Prachi argue. Rhea says she always cuts me, don’t let me say anything. Abhi says come on cut to Prachi. Pragya and Abhi smiles. Abhi says their sibling rivalry is coming out, as they are together. He says he is liking their argument/nok jhok. Pragya says your dad has to marry. Abhi asks her to say that he has to act to marry. He asks why is she acting weird? Pragya tells that she has convinced Dadi to go there and would have got slap from her. A fb is shown, Dadi refuses to take Abhi’s alliance to Tanu and tells that she hates her. Pragya says whatever Tanu plans, we will fail her plan. Dadi says I will give her handcuff and asks her not to send her. She says I will kill her. Pragya says if I go there, then she will be doubtful. She asks Dadi to convince Tanu that she is ready for their marriage. She says if Tanu agrees for marriage, then we will get some time to cancel the wedding and get proofs. Dadi agrees and takes the bangles to make Tanu wear it, as a handcuff. Fb ends.

Rhea tells that if Dadi does anything wrong then? She says if we had known about Tanu’s plan then we would have stopped you from rejecting Tanu’s proposal. Prachi asks him to think it as an opportunity. Abhi says they are karishma and think same. Rhea says no and says she is thinking if Baljeet Dadi’s acting fails then what will happen.

Dadi gets inside tanu’s house and says she brought shagun bangles for her. She asks if she wants to be Abhi’s wife. Tanu says I am not convinced, you love Pragya and hates me. She says I know that this is your plan to trap me and tells that nobody can make me stupid. She tells that when I was in the house, you was against me and didn’t say when I was thrown out. She asks Dadi why Abhi will agree to marry her, who hates her and lectured her so much about his marriage with Pragya. She says I know that this is all fake and asks her to get out of her house. Dadi asks her to listen. Tanu asks her to get out. Dadi tells that I hate you and tells that Pragya asked her to come here, it was their plan to trap her. She says what do you think that I will make you wear bangles, no I will make you wear handcuffs.

