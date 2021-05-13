Kumkum Bhagya 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Kumkum Bhagya 14th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Tanu telling Dadi that she knew that she hates her and says I was thinking why you wanted me to marry Abhi, as you thinks of Pragya as dutiful bahu. Dadi says you are right, but want you to marry Abhi. Tanu asks her to tell clearly. Dadi says I hate you and loves pragya as she keeps Abhi happy. She asks her to think of childhood and says your mother must have loved your friends who likes you. She says same like me, Pragya’s love is troubling abhi and he is not happy. Tanu says you used to say that Pragya keeps him happy. Dadi says I used to say that and says which grand mother likes any witch to marry her grand son, but if that witch saves her then why not. She says all persons are not bad, and gives example of Neem referring to Tanu and tells pragya is honey, which is sweet at first then bitter. She says I know every person well and asks her to marry Abhi, as she can save him and save him from any trouble. She says you will say that Abhi doesn’t love you, but you are like neem stick which is loved with time. Tanu says I have understood when you referred to me as Chudail, I understand. She says when work is not done with Devi’s prayers then people opt for evil practices. Dadi asks her to marry Abhi and says once you marry him, then the house ambience will change, one whom you love and one who will love you. Tanu asks whom? Dadi says me. She asks if you remember Dallu Dadi.

Tanu says very well. Dadi says Didi never respected me and praised Pragya and thought her as God. She says that’s why I praised Pragya and acted like her. She says I wanted a modern girl for him like you, but Didi scolded me too much that day. She says that day I opened my mouth and today I am saying. She says she wants stylish, modern wife for Rockstar Abhi and tells that Pragya is looking like a mother, being a mother. Tanu says I want to trust you, but my heart is not willing. She says even if I agree, then also Abhi will not agree. Dadi asks why he will not agree and goes out. Abhi says Dadi’s call. Pragya picks the call. Dadi says she is a big actress and a rockstar. Pragya says I was so worried. Dadi says it is good that you didn’t call me. She says everything is fine here, but she is doubtful due to Abhi. She says you have insulted her on video call. Abhi says I didn’t know that my daughters and wife plan to marry me off to Tanu. He says I want a boy. Dadi says I can’t tell her that I will make Abhi sit on the mandap forcibly. Tanu thinks what did she say, everything seems to be like a drama, but then there is no reason to doubt her. She thinks everything is happening so nicely that it is so good to be true. She thinks she shouldn’t have told her that she trusts her. She thinks to go out and check, thinks Dadi must be talking to Pragya. She comes out and hears Dadi talking and thinks she is talking to Pragya. She thinks I caught her lie. Dadi sees her and ends the call. Tanu asks if she is talking to Pragya. Dadi says no.

Tanu asks her to give her mobile. Dadi says even if I give my mobile then you will not believe me and asks her to come with her. She says I will get you married to Abhi. Tanu asks how? Dadi says in our times, if the guy doesn’t agree then we used to pull his ears and make him sit forcibly. She says such marriages works. Tanu asks are you sure? Dadi says yes, and asks her where is her car? Tanu says this one. They sit in the car. Mitali tells Aaliya that something big is about to happen. Tanu asks Dadi if she is taking her somewhere else then her lawyers knows everything. Dadi says one has to win the trust first. She silently messages Pragya to get ready for action. Dadi and Tanu come home with the Media. Dadi calls Abhi. Pragya asks Abhi to act as if she is trapping him and not that he is trapping her. Abhi asks her to see his act.

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: H Hasan