Kumkum Bhagya 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Updates

The Episode begins with Mitali asking Sarita behen if she noticed every little thing. Sarita behen says sure and blesses them. Abhi says love you. Aaliya apologizes to Pragya and tells that she is not going to do any mistake once more. Pragya asks her to overlook every little thing in order that they will make new recollections. She asks her to look ahead to the brand new recollections. Mitali additionally apologizes to Pragya. Pragya forgives her and says we are going to speak about future and never about previous. She says he made every little thing fantastic and we are going to speak about solely good issues. Dadi asks Pragya to return and sit. Aaliya says she had introduced present for her and asks her to remain again. Mitali says I forgot to deliver from market. Dadi says no drawback, give it tomorrow. Vikram calls Abhi. Abhi picks the decision and says hey Vicky. Vikram says I’m Vikram and tells that don’t know what has occurred to Ranbir, he couldn’t work for the occasion and was boxing all night time. Abhi says I’ll speak to Juneja and tells that he’s comfortable, as his spouse is again. He asks him to indicate some tashan after which asks him to indicate perspective in limits. Vikram smiles. Abhi involves Pragya. Dadi asks Mitali to return together with her. Pragya asks Abhi to vow her that they may keep collectively as a household. Abhi says I’ve to go to workplace for someday and says matter is large, I’ve to cowl up for Ranbir’s mistake. He says Ranbir and Rhea had some drawback and the previous was boxing all night time, and couldn’t do the work. He says even he used to do boxing when she was away from him. Pragya asks him to return quickly. Abhi says I’ll come quickly as she got here again after a very long time. He goes. Dadi and Mitali come again to Pragya. Dadi says we are going to make Pragya gentle the diya within the temple. Prachi asks Ranbir to have espresso.

