Kumkum Bhagya 15th April 2021 Written Update: Rhea reminds Prachi about consequences if she breaks their deal

KumKum Bhagya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Episode begins with Saritha feels completely happy seeing Pragya Grihapravesh. Aliya apologies to Pragya and assures her that she gained’t repeat her errors from now onwards. Pragya says overlook the previous and let’s make new reminiscences collectively. Mitali apologies to Pragya and so they turns into mates once more. Aliya goes to get reward to Pragya. Baljeet sends Mitali to get espresso for them. Vikram calls Abhi and inform him that don’t know what occurred to Ranbir however he’s busy together with his boxing within the night time and didn’t completed his work on time and your yearly occasion can’t occur this time that’s why I’m apologizing you. Abhi says don’t fear I’ll set every thing, you’re from Groom facet so don’t apologize me, present your angle with Tashan. Vikram tells him he’ll present it. Abhi cuts the decision asking him to don’t do it in over method.

Abhi goes to Pragya and asks her to provide him 2minutes. Dadi takes Mitali along with her to provide them privateness. Pragya says I offers you entire time and right now you need to keep at dwelling so we are able to spend time along with children as a household. Abhi says I’m promising you however now I’ve to go to workplace to set the issues created by Ranbir and I’ll return dwelling shortly. Pragya agrees than Abhi goes to workplace. Baljeet takes Pragya to lit the Diya at Mandir.

Prachi asks Ranbir to take espresso however he denies. Prachi about to inform one thing than he turns whereas shouting he don’t want it. Espresso fell down from her arms than Prachi cleans his costume with tissue. Ranbir says you’re so good however I dont like your pretend care so present it to another person. Prachi asks what she did. Ranbir leaves his cabin asking her to steer clear of him. Prachi feels dangerous and clears the damaged items of espresso cup. Rhea involves cabin and tells her this cleansing work fits you Prachi and don’t really feel that we are able to dwell fortunately collectively as a result of I could make Dad ship you and Mother from dwelling. Prachi says don’t do it. Rhea says you’re flawed, I’m telling you that I can do it in the event you do any mistake. Prachi tells her she gained’t break their deal. Ranbir enters to his cabin and asks what’s that deal.

Pragya lits Diya at Mandir and performs Aarti. Abhi returns to dwelling. Baljeet asks why didn’t he went for work. Abhi tells her he don’t need to go away seeing her face. Baljeet says I do know you returned to your spouse. Abhi asks Pragya to decide on his costume. Pragya asks him to go to his room and than she notices Tanu coming into their place and she or he warns her to depart from their place. Tanu asks her to name Abhi to allow them to discuss. Pragya says I gained’t let your dangerous eye fell on him so go away instantly in any other case I’ll throw you out. Tanu says don’t contact me as a result of I got here right here with Police. Pragya asks what proper you’ve at this place to deliver Police? I’ll get you arrested in the event you gained’t go away from right here.

Abhi comes downstairs and asks Tanu, why she got here to their place. Tanu calls inspection and asks him to arrest Abhi. Pragya asks what he did? Tanu says he raped me. Everybody will get surprised.

Ranbir asks which deal they’re speaking about? Rhea says we’re sharing warning cum guarantees as a result of we gonna keep collectively. Ranbir says Prachi is aware of to interrupt deal. Rhea says she gained’t break it in my case in any other case she must face issues. Prachi leaves from cabin. Rhea asks if he’s free to exit. Ranbir says he’s busy. Rhea says carryon together with your work, we are able to plan our outing someother time and she or he leaves from his cabin. Ranbir notices Prachi bracelet on flooring and he retains it with him.

Pragya tells to inspector that Tanu is mendacity. Tanu says I’ve proofs inspectors. Abhi warns Tanu and tells to Inspector that Tanu is creating pretend tales. Tanu says you raped me day earlier than our marriage ceremony. Baljeet says Aliya you obtain her right here and now she is making an attempt to damage Abhi life. Aliya says I do know her inspector however I don’t know that she entered with Hidden agenda and I don’t know that Tanu can stoop this low. Tanu says I turned ghatiya after I’m preventing for justice. Aliya says to inspector that Tanu adjustments her husband’s for cash. Tanu says you referred to as me right here to marry Abhi and also you requested me to seduce Abhi, isn’t it. Aliya says sure.

Episode ends.