Kumkum Bhagya 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Updates

The Episode begins with Aaliya telling Inspector that Tanu adjustments her husbands and if she sees any wealthy man then she leaves her husband and marries him. She says she needed to do that with Bhai and when she was not profitable, she desires to do character assassination of Bhai. Tanu asks who referred to as me right here on this home? You had requested me to go near Bhai and seduce him. She asks didn’t you say this or not? Aaliya says sure, she had requested her to deal with Bhai and to not accuse him. Inspector tells that he’ll arrest Aaliya for threatening the sufferer. Pragya and Abhi assist Aaliya. Abhi tells that they’re reputed folks and don’t do such factor. Inspector tells that they’ve proofs of rape and can present it to the Justice of the Peace. Pragya takes Tanu to facet and asks why are you doing this? She asks her to go. Tanu says this time, each future and regulation are with me. She says I can’t show that I’m his spouse, however will show rape. Pragya says his household can be ruined. Tanu asks her to not give household crap and tells that right now she is going to win. Pragya holds her hand. Tanu asks do you wish to go to PS with Aaliya. Pragya comes again and tells Inspector that her husband is harmless and the accusation is faux, identical to her. They’re knowledgeable that Media got here there. Inspector tells that if Aaliya Khanna tries to cease Abhi’s arrest then they’ll arrest her too. Pragya says arrest. The woman constable hits on Pragya’s hand. Abhi agrees to get arrested.

Prachi involves Sarita behen’s home and thinks she thought to return right here. Sarita behen says it’s good that you simply got here right here. She feels Prachi has change into understanding. Ranbir comes there and tells that he got here to return Prachi’s cellphone. Prachi says he got here to drop me. Ranbir says he was fearful as riots was taking place right here, however now every thing is okay. Sarita behen says she heard. She asks him to return inside and have tea. Ranbir tells that his members of the family are ready and guarantees to drink tea subsequent time.

Prachi goes to alter her costume. Tanu thinks she is feeling good to see Abhi arrested and desires to throw Pragya out. The media knocks on the door asking if Abhishek Mehra actually raped somebody. The Inspector asks Constable to see the place is again door of the home. Reporters come inside. Aaliya asks how did they arrive inside? Reporter says we didn’t do crime like your brother. He goes reside and asks folks to see Mannequin Tanu Mehta and businessman Abhishek Mehra. He asks Tanu to inform how is she feeling? Tanu sheds faux tears. The reporter tells that her tears are saying that Abhi is her accused. Pragya says my husband can’t do that, I’m saying this being his spouse. Reporter asks Tanu if Abhi raped her. Tanu says sure. Pragya says what are you doing, you’re supporting her for TRP. Aaliya asks Tanu why are you doing this? Tanu says I believed you’ll assist me once I was kicked out, so don’t hope good from me. Inspector asks Abhi why did they elevate hand on Media? Pragya says you must have stopped media. Inspector asks him to rent a great lawyer. He takes Abhi from there. Tanu advices Pragya to not harm her. She tells that they’ve accomplished pragya’s grah pravesh and tells that she is going to ship Abhi to vanvas of 14 years absolutely. Pragya says she is going to get him free of right here right now itself. Tanu tells that she has proofs of rape in opposition to him and can show it. She tells that this time she received’t let him freed. She tells Dadi that she has accomplished her grah pravesh, and now she shall endure.

Pragya tells Reporters that her husband is just not flawed and didn’t do any crime. Inspector asks Pragya to not cease the investigation else he can be charged with that too. Abhi is taken away by the Police within the jeep. Pragya runs behind the jeep.

