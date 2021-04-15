ENTERTAINMENT

Kumkum Bhagya 16th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – TMT

Avatar
By
Posted on
Kumkum Bhagya 16th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist - firstpostofindia

Kumkum Bhagya sixteenth April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By Zee Television. Learn Kumkum Bhagya 16 April 2021 (16/04/2021) Written Updates With TMT.com

Abstract Fundamental Story: Kumkum Bhagya Fundamental Story Nonetheless Has To Come Please Maintain On with us…

Newscast Stay Days: Monday To Saturday

Television Present Language: Hindi

Present Start Replace: sixteenth April 2021:(16/04/2021)

Learn Kumkum Bhagya 16 April 2021 Written Episode replace on Our Official web site TMT.com. Now, Kumkum Bhagya sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with Alia and Pragya go to Abhi’s guard, but Tanu successfully controls the auditor into accepting that they’re trying to forestall her from making some noise.

Moreover, the media figures out how to enter the home, and Tanu fakes it earlier than them to extra stain Abhi’s image.

Whereas Abhi is eliminated by the police, Tanu tells the family that she is settling the rating with all people for trying to demolish her life.

Pragya guarantees to display Abhi trustworthy, but Tanu advises her that she as of now has affirmation of the assault. Within the interim, Ranbeer drops Prachi dwelling and received’t stay again regardless of Sarita’s demand.

On the level when Mitali examines Alia concerning Tanu, it will get uncovered that Alia had wouldn’t help Tanu on the day Abhi tossed them out of the home. Afterward, Alia considers Pragya accountable for Abhi’s inconveniences and requests that she go away.

Subsequent-Day Present Replace: Kumkum Bhagya seventeenth April 2021 Written Replace

Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
16
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
16
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
12
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

After recovering from Corona, Akshay Kumar did the first tweet, see how people are doing comments
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top