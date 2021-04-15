Kumkum Bhagya 16th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – TMT

Kumkum Bhagya sixteenth April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By Zee Television. Learn Kumkum Bhagya 16 April 2021 (16/04/2021) Written Updates With TMT.com

Learn Kumkum Bhagya 16 April 2021 Written Episode replace on Our Official web site TMT.com. Now, Kumkum Bhagya sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with Alia and Pragya go to Abhi’s guard, but Tanu successfully controls the auditor into accepting that they’re trying to forestall her from making some noise.

Moreover, the media figures out how to enter the home, and Tanu fakes it earlier than them to extra stain Abhi’s image.

Whereas Abhi is eliminated by the police, Tanu tells the family that she is settling the rating with all people for trying to demolish her life.

Pragya guarantees to display Abhi trustworthy, but Tanu advises her that she as of now has affirmation of the assault. Within the interim, Ranbeer drops Prachi dwelling and received’t stay again regardless of Sarita’s demand.

On the level when Mitali examines Alia concerning Tanu, it will get uncovered that Alia had wouldn’t help Tanu on the day Abhi tossed them out of the home. Afterward, Alia considers Pragya accountable for Abhi’s inconveniences and requests that she go away.

