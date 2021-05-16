Kumkum Bhagya 17th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Tanu and Abhi’s roka ceremony

Kumkum Bhagya 17th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Pragya appreciating Dadi for executing their plan well. Rhea hugs her and says you are a rockstar Dadi. Prachi says you have saved Papa. Dadi asks them to go inside and asks them if they remember their first trap/plan, roka. She says we will trap Tanu in our clutches to save Abhi from her clutch. She asks them to go inside and says she shall bring the chunari for shagun. She asks them to attend press conference. Pragya says you didn’t want to play this game before. Prachi says she refused to play first. Rhea says now she has become game changer. Dadi says it is all because of Pragya, she asked me to get ready to do anything if I love Abhi.

Ranbir tells Aryan that he would have called Dad if his phone is not working. Aryan says you would have called me, if I didn’t call you. He says you would have asked, how I am managing with two sisters. Ranbir asks what do you mean? Aryan says I am their brother and shall make sure that no guy can tease or trouble them. He says if I had any fight with the guy and if he would have beaten me etc. Ranbir says Rhea and Prachi are very strong girls and don’t need your support. He says they can save you from Tanu like girls. Aryan says they are my sisters and I have to save them for guys like you. Ranbir asks are you drunk? He says we can’t save chief if he marries Chief. Aryan says when you didn’t pick my call, I came to you and brought you here. Ranbir says you are my real brother and hugs him.

Aaliya says you are not innocent, I understand meaning of your every word. Abhi thinks Aaliya making the scene realistic, without knowing that it is trap for Tanu. He asks the media to go and asks them to go and give them privacy. Tanu asks him not to ask Media go, they shall know what is happening, and says just like Dadi said, that rape victim shall get justice, even I shall get justice. Abhi says Dadi is innocent, what did you do with her. Prachi and Rhea come there and ask Abhi what they heard that he agreed to marry her. Prachi asks how can a woman marry a person who has done bad with her, and asks Tanu if she respects him after the allegations. Tanu asks where did you learn such big things and says you are Pragya’s daughter so these things are justified. She asks them to go from there. Abhi holds Tanu’s hand and says sorry for holding her hand tightly. He asks her to stop what she is doing? Tanu asks what? Abhi asks what did you do with Dadi that she wants me to get roka done with you. He says I will die, but will not marry you. He asks her to stop doing what she is doing with Dadi. Tanu thinks she was doubtful that it was a trap, but seeing him angry, it can’t be a drama. He thinks if it was drama then he would pretend to happy and talk sweetly. He asks what magic did you do on dadi? Tanu tells that she didn’t do anything with Dadi, she understands that this is right.

Abhi recalls Pragya telling him about the marriage. He says you sided Dadi on your side, to convince me? Tanu asks him to think that whatever he is doing is for Dadi’s happiness. Abhi says I can never love you. Tanu thinks of Dadi’s words and tells that once marriage happens, love will happen too. Rhea comes there and asks Abhi to come out. Pragya stops Tanu. Tanu asks her not to look at Abhi and says he is her family now. Pragya says I don’t know how you fooled Dadi. Tanu says I gave you a chance to become great, but now I will not allow you to meet Rhea. Pragya says you can’t separate me with my daughters. Tanu asks her to leave with her daughter once she marries Abhi. She goes. Prachi tells Pragya that Tanu agreed and tells that they shall see what is happening. Ranbir tells Aryan that both Prachi and Rhea are saying the same thing. Aaliya asks Tanu to leave. Dadi says if Tanu leaves then I will die. She asks Abhi to sit with Tanu for the roka else make the preparation of her 13th day. Abhi sits with Tanu. Dadi does their aarti and asks Tanu if she is happy? Tanu smiles. Dadi covers shagun dupatta on Tanu’s head and gives her shagun.

The reporter asks Tanu what will she do now and congrats her. Dadi asks what do you mean? She tells that after 2 days, there will be engagement, then haldi, sangeet, mehendi and marriage. She tells that she wants to get them married as soon as possible. She asks Tanu to take her blessings. Tanu touches Dadi’s feet. Dadi thanks Media as they leave. She tells Tanu that she will show her new room after marriage. Aaliya accuses Tanu for manipulating Dadi and asks her to get out. Ranbir hears Abhi and Pragya talking that they shall stop Aaliya. He thinks what is happening? Pragya signs Rhea. Rhea asks Aaliya to calm down. Aaliya says Bhai might be helpless, but not I am. Dadi says this marriage will happen and it will come on news channels, etc. Aaliya says you are brainwashed. Rhea takes Aaliya with her. Dadi asks Tanu not to worry and says your marriage will happen with him. She takes Tanu with her.

Aaliya asks Rhea how did she agree for Bhai and Tanu’s marriage. She says she is taking your mom’s place and asks how did you agree? Rhea recalls Pragya asking them not to tell anyone and tells Aaliya that Pragya wants this marriage to happen, tells that it was a plan. She asks her not to worry and not to stop the marriage. Aaliya says they were doubtful that I will tell plan to Tanu. Mitali says they doubt you. Mitali thinks even she shall change. Prachi stops Ranbir and asks him to give her phone. Ranbir says you will not get your phone, you have to give me some information. He asks why Dadi wants Chief to marry Tanu and how did he agree? Prachi says I don’t know. Ranbir asks what is the truth? He asks what she wants to hide? He says I will not force you, but will blackmail you. He says if you don’t tell me then I will throw your phone in the pool. Prachi asks him to give her phone. Darmiyan song plays…..

He says if you don’t tell me then I will tell Rhea that you were forcing me. Prachi says I will tell her that you used to stare her. Ranbir asks how did you know, as your eyes are on me? He asks her to tell else her phone will go and also he will go to Rhea. Prachi tells that it was already decided and tells that it was a plan to get Papa married to Tanu and get freedom from the case. he says forced marriage.

Precap: Aaliya tells Abhi that she felt that she is helpless when Dadi was getting his roka done with Tanu. Abhi says it was a plan. Aaliya says I was not part of the plan. Pragya informs them that Tanu called and asks them to meet at 9. She doubts that Tanu came to know about their plan.

