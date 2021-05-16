Kumkum Bhagya 17th May 2021 Written Update: Baljeet performs Abhi’s Roka with Tanu

KumKum Bhagya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode starts with Pragya, Prachi and Rhea praises Dadi. Baljeet asks them to concentrate on their next plan and tells them she will get Roka chunri and asks them to attend press conference so Tanu wont suspect them. Pragya and kids says you don’t want to be part of our plan but now you became game changer to instruct us. Baljeet says I learnt it from your Mom that we have to do everything to save our loved ones. Ranbir scolds Aryan why didn’t he called to his Dad’s number if his number is not available. Aryan says you have to appreciate me for coming to your place to get you here when your phone is not reachable but here you’re scolding me. Ranbir hugs him telling he is his true bro and both goes inside.

Aliya says don’t act innocent and leave from here Tanu because I know your real face. Abhi thinks Aliya is making it realistic. Abhi asks media to give them privacy. Tanu says don’t ask media to leave from here because they must know everything so talk with your Dadi. Abhi says you make my Dadi believe your lies. Prachi and Rhea comes to them and questions how can they marry. Tanu asks them to stay away from elders matters. Abhi takes Tanu aside and questions how she changes his Dadi overnight that she wanted to perform his Roka with her even after his denial? And j don’t want to get married bto you. Tanu thinks until now I thought it’s trap but now seeing Abhi’s anger I feel it’s not any plan. Abhi asks her to tell what’s her plan. Tanu says your Dadi felt it’s good for you so accept it. Abhi tells her he can never love her. Tanu says love will happen once they gets married.

Rhea asks them to come out. Tanu about to leave but Pragya stops her. Tanu says don’t see them because they are going to be my family. Pragya says she won’t fool her like Dadi. Tanu says I want you to become Mahaan but you didn’t take that chance and now I won’t allow you to meet Rhea. Pragya says she can’t separate her kids from her. Prachi comes to them. Tanu leaves asking Pragya to leave with Prachi from home once she gets married to Abhi. Prachi happily hugs Pragya for their successful implementation of plan.

Aryan and Ranbir discusses their is something suspicious because Dadi loves chief. Aliya tries to stop Abhi but Dadi says she will die if Abhi don’t marry Tanu and she insists Abhi to sit in the Roka. Baljeet performs Abhi’s Roka with Tanu Infront of media and she asks if Tanu is happy. Tanu signs yes. Media congratulate them and asks what’s next. Baljeet says next is events and marriage and she thanks Media for coming to their place. Media leaves. Baljeet asks Tanu to come with her so she can show her room. Tanu agrees.

Aliya stops Tanu telling she won’t let this marriage happen, even though she manipulates their Dadi and she throws Tanu. Abhi and Pragya thinks how to stop Aliya. Ranbir thinks something is suspicious why they wants to stop Aliya. Baljeet says media will publish the stories so their Marriage will happen for sure. Aliya says she won’t let it happen. Rhea takes Aliya with her. Ranbir snatches Prachi phone and leaves from that place. Prachi followed him. Baljeet takes Tanu to room.

Aliya says Tanu wants to take your Mom’s place, I don’t let it happen. Rhea thinks Pragya words that they can’t reveal plan to anyone so she tells her that it’s part of plan so don’t intervene because we tried hard to make Tanu agree so promise me that you don’t intervene. Aliya agrees. Rhea goes. Mitali says I told you right these people are planning something. Aliya says these people thinks I may reveal plan to Tanu that’s why they didn’t reveal to me. Mitali says so they are still doubting you. Aliya leaves.

Prachi asks Ranbir to return her phone. Ranbir blackmails her to tell him the truth what’s happening in the house to get her phone. Prachi tries to take her phone, both shares close moment. Ranbir says you have to tell what’s happening otherwise I will tell to Rhea that you’re forcing me. Prachi stops him and reveals their plan to him.

Episode ends.