Kumkum Bhagya 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update

The Episode starts with Prachi telling Ranbir that everything was decided, and infact we had called the media. Ranbir says so you all knew about it. Prachi says no all, Mitali Tai ji and Aaliya Buji didn’t know about our plan. Ranbir says I am not foolish, that’s why you people were signing each other. She takes her phone and goes. Aryan comes to Ranbir. They see Abhi coming and come to him. Ranbir asks you didn’t involve me in this big plan. Aryan says even I have the same complain. Abhi says my daughters have eaten my brain already and says even Pragya, when they unite then they rule on me. He says I didn’t agree to all this, but they have executed this plan. Ranbir says I am happy that you have two daughters and one wife. Abhi says I wish I would have a son. Ranbir says I am like your son and will fulfill all my responsibility of a son, but will support Pragya aunty. Abhi says you are a son and hugs him. Rhea comes there and sees them hugging happily.

Dadi takes Tanu to her room and tells that she wants to give her something. She says today your roka has happened and makes her wear bangles. She asks her to make her bahu wear it, and tells that I am giving you a work which even Daljeet Dadi didn’t give to Pragya. Tanu thinks she is getting everything which she deserves. Dadi thinks her tongue has gone bitter. Tanu tells that she never thought that Dadi will convince Abhi. Abhi comes there and asks if she didn’t go still. Tanu says she is going to return, then marriage. She hugs Dadi and says she will tell you what will happen. She leaves. Abhi hugs Dadi and says you lie well, tells that Tanu is thinking that I will fall in love with her. He says Tanu is not doubtful, he says she will be exposed. Dadi asks where is Pragya? Abhi says now I am going to her. Dadi says once Tanu goes away from you, then I will think that I have taken a holy bath in Delhi. Abhi goes to his room and thinks where is Pragya. Pragya comes there and gives him prasad. Abhi takes the prasad. Pragya says she has prayed to God and thanked him. Abhi says I thought to thank my wife and asks her to stamp her to keep her hand on his head. He dances with her. Pragya asks have you gone mad to dance without music. Abhi stops dancing and says I am very happy today and that’s sharing my happiness to multiply it. Pragya says I don’t remember when did we get close last time? Abhi thanks her for being his guide and showing him destination. Aaliya comes there and says I will come later. Abhi asks her to come. Aaliya says you people are happy here and I was upset thinking Tanu has trapped you again, and I felt helpess. Abhi says it was a plan. Aaliya asks if I am a family member and asks if they didn’t want to involve her then would have share atleast. Abhi says even I didn’t know about it, until I know about it, plan was executed and Dadi had brought Tanu home. He says ofcourse you are family, I am happy to get my old Aaliya back. Aaliya says sorry and says I was afraid that you are marrying Tanu. Abhi says until Pragya is with me, she will not let any problem come on me. Aaliya thanks Pragya and offers her help. Pragya says ofcourse I need you, we all will be saving him this time. She gets a call and goes. Abhi tells Aaliya that he is happy that she is back, who cares for him much. Aaliya hugs him.

Sarita behen calls Pragya and confronts her for not talking to her. She asks what did you think that my right on you got less. She sends Shahana out and asks Pragya why is she taking revenge on her. Pragya asks what had happened? Sarita behen says even though I haven’t given you birth, but I am your mother. She says she is feeling pain to know that Mr. Mehra is marrying Tanu and my partner got his roka done with her. Pragya says it was not Dadi’s mistake. Sarita behen says then whose mistake? She says I saw Mr. Mehra sad. Abhi comes there and takes the call. He tells that he wants to meet her. Sarita behen asks her to come home with Pragya. Prachi says even I will come. They come to Sarita behen’s house. Sarita behen assures Abhi that she will not let the marriage happen and tells Abhi that Pragya has forgotten them and asks Prachi not to forget them. She says she has gone mad and don’t want this marriage to happen. Pragya says I want to get this marriage happen. Abhi acts and says even Prachi and Rhea got my marriage fixed. Prachi asks him to tell fully and says Sarita behen is possessive about my Maa. Pragya tells Sarita behen that it was their plan against Tanu. Abhi says I want to say and tells about it. Pragya says Tanu will not say anything against him now. Abhi says Tanu will say whatever Dadi asks her to say. Pragya says we will get proofs against her. Abhi says just we need to get prove against her before marriage. Sarita behen says Tanu will lose surely. Abhi asks her to come to the fake marriage and take out her anger just as she gets the chance. Sarita behen says ok. Prachi asks Shahana to come too.

