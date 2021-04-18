Kumkum Bhagya 19th April 2021 Written Update: Pragya is determined to prove Abhi’s innocence

KumKum Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Episode begins with Nethra calls Tanu and tells her that don’t fear I’ll discuss with NGO and noone can get Abhi out from jail for raping you. Tanu smiles and says noone can contact me with out my permission and Abhi loves his spouse and he can’t even assume to the touch different girl. Nethra says so he didn’t raped you? Tanu says police will conclude it as a result of case is occurring and if attainable come to Delhi so we are able to chill collectively. Nethra will get shocked. Tanu ends name and fortunately shouts she will not be raped however I gained’t depart you Abhishek Prem Mehra for selecting Pragya over me 21years again and this time I locked you in my recreation plan the place you need to marry me to get saved from it and this time I don’t want anybody’s assist and I’ll make Rhea to show my aspect in any other case she is going to depart after her marriage so drawback to me.

Aliya asks Pragya to depart from their house to finish their issues. Dadi says what’s Pragya’s mistake in it? She is the one who all the time supported him and clear up his issues. Aliya says Pragya is the explanation for my brother situation and Tanu did it due to Pragya and I accepted Pragya for my Bhai however he isn’t right here so she asks Pragya depart from the home. Pragya in tears leaves from Abhi’s place. Baljeet scolds Aliya for breaking her promise. Aliya says she didn’t break any promise. Baljeet says she did mistaken by asking Abhi to forgive her, are you aware how Abhi will really feel after realizing it? Aliya says I do know he’ll really feel unhealthy as a result of I’m additionally feeling unhealthy. Baljeet asks her to cease her appearing as a result of if you take care of him than you may by no means beat him when his situation will not be good. Aliya leaves saying you on I’m right however you’re not prepared to simply accept it. Baljeet leaves saying it’s Tanu’s work not Pragya’s mistake. Mitali thinks why she really feel Aliya phrases are real.

Prachi thinks about Ranbir phrases. Saritha goes to Prachi and says I can see care and love for you in Ranbir eyes. Prachi says he’s engaged and didn’t you see his anger on me. Saritha says I noticed it, he’s offended mode nonetheless he dropped you at house and this care is known as as love. Prachi says he can do it for peon too and I dont need to discuss it. Saritha says than why you’re excited about him? Why you’re hiding your love from us. Prachi says nothing like that. Saritha says you each loves eachother than why he’s marrying Rhea. Than they notices Pragya returned to house in tears and goes behind her.

Tanu thinks i misplaced all the pieces for Abhi and even divorced my husband and this time noone can cease me to get Abhi. Inspector calls Tanu to station for her signal. Baljeet asks Mitali to turnoff the TV. Rhea will get shocked after listening to the information and she or he goes to Aliya room to query her.

Saritha and Prachi questions her what occurred. Pragya asks them to depart her alone. Saritha insists her than Pragya tells them how Tanu despatched Abhi to jail. Prachi asks Pragya to show Abhi is harmless. Pragya says she will be able to show it and however I’ve to go looking good lawyer whomi can belief. Prachi desires to confronts Aliya however Pragya stops her. Saritha says Pragya is all the time getting insults due to Abhi so it’s higher to remain right here in tears and overlook him.

Tanu indicators the file than she asks why Abhi is out of lockup. Inspector tells her file will not be but created. Tanu goes to Abhi and tells him that he reached to police station for selecting Pragya over her. Abhi says it’s disgrace to assume that I cherished you as soon as however I’m feeling proud that i choosed Pragya over you and I’ll come out from right here due to Pragya solely. Tanu says noone can save him. Abhi says you don’t know the facility of affection and Pragya reside has all the time saved me from you and I’ll educate you lesson very quickly. Tanu creates drama saying Abhi is threatening her. Abhi tells she is mendacity. Inspector warns Abhi believing Tanu phrases and he asks Trivedi to maintain Abhi in lockup. Tanu thanks inspection for supporting her.

Pragya asks what’s she saying. Saritha says Abhi is inauspicious to you. Pragya will get offended and says you realize he’s my all the pieces and we’re nothing with out eachother. Saritha says than why you left house with out combating. Pragya says noone can come in-between us and so they can’t allow us to get separated as a result of he’s my life. Saritha says now you’re my Pragya so battle to your Abhi and inform them that they will’t ship you out from your own home and you need to keep at that place for Rhea too. Pragya agrees. Saritha asks Pragya to take Prachi along with her to sort out Aliya. Prachi says her Mother can deal with something and she or he don’t want anybody’s help. Pragya tells them she is going to carry again Abhi proving his innocence.

Episode ends.