Kumkum Bhagya 19th May 2021 Written Update: Tanu gets scared with her dreams

Episode starts with Pragya feels emotional. Abhi asks her to don’t cry than she tells him that she is not crying and she asks him to leave with Prachi and Shahana. Tanu reaches to Abhi’s place. Baljeet praises her look. Tanu asks where is Abhi, that time Abhi comes to downstairs. Baljeet goes to get her tea. Abhi asks what she wants. Tanu says I got Bangle so when i can get my Abhi. Abhi asks her to leave. Tanu says our Roka happened so don’t behave like we are strangers and will you run away from me even after our marriage. Pragya slaps Tanu for touching Abhi and it’s turned to be Tanu dream. Tanu thinks Pragya can’t raise her voice and hand on me.

Prachi opens the fridge and get the bread. Ranbir asks her for something to eat than she prepares Sandwich and gives it to him. Ranbir praises the taste of sandwich than he gives her cool drink. Prachi smiles seeing cream mustache on Ranbir face and she about to clean it but stops seeing Rhea. Rhea asks him to join video call to talk with his Mom Pallavi. Ranbir agrees. Pallavi tells her she is dying to make her their daughter in law. Rhea says once Dad is safe, you guys can think about our marriage. Ranbir cuts the call. Rhea hugs Ranbir saying she loves him so much. Prachi leaves from that place. Ranbir asks Rhea to have Sandwich and he goes out to check Prachi.

Prachi in tears thinks about Rhea words. Ranbir confronts her and asks if she feeling bad seeing him with Rhea? And he urges her to tell him that she loves him. Prachi thinks their is so much love to express you but I can’t. Ranbir says I’m ready to forget everything and still everything is in my hands so tell me that you love me than I will settle everything. Prachi looks on. Tanu gets another dream that Pragya is asking her to ready to accept her defeat. Tanu tries to attack Pragya but Abhi pushes her. Tanu thinks to throw Pragya out from Abhi’s house before starting her love story than she calls Pragya and asks her to meet her at Abhi’s place in the next morning at 9pm. Pragya gets scared thinking if Tanu is suspecting them or thinking I may stop her marriage. Tanu tries to sleep but she couldn’t because of continuous dreams.

Prachi tells to Ranbir that she don’t have any feelings for him. Ranbir says stop your lies because your eyes are telling me something and one day youre going to regret thinking why didn’t you reveal everything to me but that time you can’t see me because I’m one woman man and I belongs to Rhea once we get married so remember it.

Next day Aliya questions Abhi why didn’t he bring Pragya with him and suggest him to keep Pragya along with him. Abhi tells her how happy he is feeling while seeing his old sister. Pragya meets them and tells about Tanu’s call and feels worried saying what if Tanu founds their plan. Aliya says don’t get scared, according to my knowledge Tanu might get scared because of you, many times she got defeated in your hands so she wants to insult you to confirm her victory and don’t get scared because Tanu might be already scared. Pragya says noone can tell us about Tanu like you do and she thanks Aliya. Aliya says anything for her brother. Abhi says he won’t let Tanu insult his wife. Aliya asks Pragya to handle Abhi and leaves from room. Pragya says Tanu gets relaxed after insulting me so don’t stop her for me. Abhi denies but Pragya pleads him to agree. Prachi calls them out.

Episode ends.