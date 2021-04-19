Kumkum Bhagya 20th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Rhea and Prachi stand together against Tanu – TMT Updates

Kumkum Bhagya twentieth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Aaliya speaking to the lawyer. Rhea comes there and asks how may you do that. How did you let his arrest occur? Aaliya asks her to loosen up. Rhea says you’d have known as the commissioner or used your contacts to cease his arrest. Aaliya says Pragya tried, however Police took him. Rhea says what did you do? Aaliya says even I attempted. She tells that Police have concrete proofs towards Bhai. Rhea asks what proofs? Aaliya says she don’t know. Rhea blames her for calling Tanu dwelling. Aaliya says she known as her for good intentions and don’t know it will occur. She says she’s going to take lawyer tomorrow morning and guarantees to take her along with her. Rhea cries and hugs her.

Pragya involves the PS and insists to satisfy her husband. Inspector says you possibly can’t meet him because the assembly time is over. Pragya says simply now I noticed somebody going inside. Inspector says girls are usually not allowed in night time and says if somebody complains towards me. Pragya says she’s going to simply give him meals and speak to me. Inspector says in case you are attempting to emotionally blackmail me then I need to inform you that I’ve no sympathy for rapist. Pragya says if I accuse you corrupt then will you bear it. She says till the crime is proved, how are you going to say this. Inspector says you possibly can’t speak to me like this. She says I’m requesting you and you’re calling him prison. Inspector says your husband can be proved rapist in courtroom, it’s open and shut case. Pragya information the video that Inspector Dwivedi just isn’t letting her meet her husband, and never letting her give him meals, he’s unwell and wishes meals and medication. She says Inspector is violating human rights. Inspector snatches her telephone. Pragya says you possibly can snatch my telephone, however not my rights. She says she’s going to make one other video. Inspector says you possibly can’t do that. Pragya says Tanu is shedding faux tears and gaining sympathy by making such movies. Inspector tells that he has no sympathy for the accuse, however has sympathy for a spouse. He asks her to go and meet her husband. Pragya goes to satisfy Abhi. Abhi will get emotional and says I believed they won’t allow you to meet me. Pragya says they tried, however couldn’t cease me. He asks about Prachi, Rhea and others. He says I don’t know the way will I look of their eyes? Pragya says they assume what their mom take into consideration you, you possibly can’t do such a factor and asks him to have belief. Abhi apologizes and says till when you’ll assist me. Pragya reminds him of their promise taken throughout marriage and says our relation is for 30-40 births, as we’re married many occasions. Abhi says I’m fortunate that you simply got here in my life. Pragya says I’m fortunate that I received you. Allah wariyan performs….She feeds meals in his mouth and cries emotionally. Abhi additionally will get teary eyes and feeds meals in her mouth. Pragya wipes her tears.

Tanu rejoices her victory. Prachi comes there and greets her, says she is Prachi. Tanu says I do know. Prachi requests her to take again the Police grievance which you might have filed towards my Papa. Tanu says why shall I take such critical grievance? Prachi tells that many lives can be ruined as a result of your grievance. Tanu says I’m the sufferer and I’ll take into consideration myself. Prachi says Papa wants care and received nicely as a result of my mom. She says should you take again your grievance then I do know that Papa will deal with him, she has carried out many sacrifices prior to now and even now will do. Tanu says I’ve a sense that Pragya is standing infront of me, and asks if she has carried out sacrifice by retaining Ranbir far. Prachi asks what am I saying and what you’re saying? Tanu says what do you imply, I complained towards him as I need justice. Prachi says my mom will deliver out your lie infront of everybody and says should you don’t wish to be uncovered then take again the grievance. She says I do know what you had instructed my mom that you’ll snatch my Papa from her. She says you don’t perceive my phrases, you’ll perceive my mom’s phrases. Tanu tells that she has carried out an enormous mistake by not marrying Abhi when he proposed her. She says she desires Abhi inexchange of justice and asks her to get misplaced. She pushes her. Rhea comes and holds Prachi. Prachi appears to be like on.

She asks how was the meals? Abhi says it was good as you made me have it along with your hand. Pragya tells Abhi that very quickly, he can be exterior and could have meals with the household. Abhi says system right here could be very unhealthy, anybody can accuse something to anybody. Pragya tells that you’re going to get justice certainly, this place just isn’t for you. The goons lock within the lock up accuse Abhi and name him rockstar/rapist Abhishek Mehra. Pragya will get indignant, Abhi stops her from reacting and says he don’t care in regards to the folks, as she is his world. Pragya says she’s going to show him harmless quickly. Abhi asks her to go and says in the event that they inform something to you, then I cannot bear. He asks her to go and inform everybody that I miss and love them. The goons speak that whose spouse is nice, why he received concerned with one other lady. Pragya says my husband just isn’t like that. Abhi asks her to not react and go from there. Pragya kisses on his hand and depart. Abhi threatens the goons to not say something, else he’ll homicide them.

Tanu tells Rhea that their equation won’t change with Abhi’s arrest. Rhea says the lady who accused my dad of rape, can’t have any relation with me. Tanu says he raped me. Rhea says Dad didn’t rape you. It should be your misunderstanding or lie. Tanu asks why will I lie? Rhea says you’re the worst lady, I’ve ever seen. Tanu twists her hand and tells that she anticipated Prachi to say all that, however didn’t anticipate her to react. Prachi involves Tanu and asks her to depart her hand, says my sister is in ache. Tanu asks how dare you and lift her hand to slap Prachi. Rhea holds her hand and tells that she don’t assume that they’re weak that they may elevate hand on different. She says in case you are elevating hand on us, then even we will elevate hand on you. Tanu says separated sisters united and calls Safety. Prachi says she got here to ask her to take again the grievance towards Papa. Tanu says solely Rhea is Abhi’s daughter. Rhea says we didn’t come to debate about our household matter, we haven’t come right here to inform our relation. She says we got here to save lots of our Dad. Prachi says our Papa can’t do that. Rhea says will probably be higher should you take again the grievance, else don’t say that we didn’t warn you. She asks Prachi to come back.

Precap: Pragya asks who will assist me towards Tanu. Ranbir says I’ll assist you. Rhea tells that she desires her dad again and to save lots of Dad, she’s going to assist her Mother. Pragya appears to be like on emotional.

