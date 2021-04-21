Kumkum Bhagya 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Tanu’s interview defame Abhi’s respect – TMT Updates

Kumkum Bhagya twenty second April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Pragya pondering of Abhi his fuggi doll. Track performs Naina….Pragya says I miss my rockstar a lot…She lies down on the ground and cries. Abhi additionally thinks of her whereas he’s within the lock up. Subsequent morning, Pragya comes to fulfill him. He’s sleeping. Pragya wakes him up. He wakes up and smiles. Pragya says this isn’t your dream, I got here in actuality. Abhi says actually. She says she has introduced breakfast and occasional for him. Abhi says the way you do that, superb. Pragya says no person is joyful with out him, she made everybody have breakfast after which introduced meals for him. She feeds him meals. Abhi says he wished to see her first within the morning and noticed her solely. Pragya says all of your needs will probably be fulfilled, I’m going to fulfill lawyer after which we are going to put together for an excellent protection. He asks if she is going to make him get up lovingly. She says not like this, when you don’t get up then I’ll dip your finger in espresso. Abhi says he can’t keep right here with out her and asks her to free him out quickly. Pragya says she is going to go and have a gathering with the lawyer. Abhi says I miss you. Pragya says I miss you too. She involves the Lawyer’s home and asks Servant in regards to the lawyer. Lawyer comes there and asks Servant to convey the file. Pragya tells that she got here for her husband’s case. Lawyer says he acquired her file solely, and acquired information about them. He asks her to transient him.

Tanu involves the Media and applies make as much as make darkish circles and to make her face boring. The man says she is trying unhealthy. Tanu says she goes to make somebody unhealthy. She goes to the reporters who thank her for giving unique interview. The reporter tells {that a} particular visitor is right here to speak in regards to the lady empowerment. Everybody watches the interview dwell. Ranbir and Pallavi seems to be on. The reporter says you will have earned identify and fame in your subject and asks how is she feeling after no matter occurred together with her. Tanu says she don’t need this to occur together with her enemy and can by no means forgive Abhishek Mehra, she felt as if her soul…She tells reporter if he noticed how Pragya acquired violent and known as her liar. She tells that she couldn’t sleep and acquired darkish circles. She tells that not even Abhishek Mehra, however his total household is troubling her. She tells that Aaliya is pressurizing her to take again the case. She tells that they’re asking her why did she filed the grievance. Reporter asks her to not get scared and asks did you imply that Aaliya and Pragya are troubling you? Tanu says I imply all of the household and tells that Prachi threatened her that if I don’t take again the case then her mom is not going to go away her. Ranbir says she is mendacity, Prachi can’t do that. Tanu says Pragya made her different daughter Rhea in opposition to me too. She tells that she is going to struggle in order that nothing like this occur with any woman and needs to alter the society mindset in order that no such Mehras can wreck any woman’s life. Ranbir tells Pallavi that Rhea can threaten her, however Prachi should have requested her. Pallavi asks him to chill out. Ranbir tells that he’ll catch her lies and can turn into felony from sufferer. The interview ends. The girl reporter tells Tanu that she shouldn’t have taken Abhi’s daughter names. Tanu asks her to money in her interview and wipes her darkish circles. The reporter asks if it went as you cried. Tanu asks her to thoughts her phrases and asks her to observe her story. She tells that you simply shall not do any mistake else I cannot give any unique interview. She asks her to see the enterprise and says interview should be viral by now.

The lawyer tells that his spouse is aware of about Abhishek mehra and the case. He tells that he didn’t know that she is Abhi’s spouse, however the reporter made him monster from rockstar. Tanu seems to be on the information and thinks effectively finished Tanu. Ranbir comes there and thinks folks will hate her after they come to know that she is enjoying sufferer card, and he will probably be close to her till he expose her.

Aaliya comes to fulfill Abhi and blames herself for bringing Tanu house. Abhi asks her to cease blaming herself. Aaliya asks why you’re such Bhai? Abhi says Pragya made him forgiving folks and asks her to not assume that he’s right here resulting from Pragya. Aaliya says she met Tanu and he or she mentioned that when you hadn’t introduced Pragya house then this factor wouldn’t occur. Abhi says I don’t dwell for Tanu, I dwell for Pragya and asks her if she has finished flawed with Pragya, although the latter didn’t inform me something. Aaliya recollects throwing her out. Abhi asks did you ask her to go and asks why is she not telling him something. Rhea comes there. Abhi asks why did you come right here, this place is just not for you. Rhea says you’ll quickly be out and Mother mentioned that you may be freed quickly, all of us are collectively to assist her. Aaliya tells Pragya that they’re collectively and tells that she is not going to do the error once more and can assist Pragya. Abhi seems to be on.

The Lawyer’s assistant exhibits him Tanu’s interview. The lawyer watches it and tells Pragya. Pragya says Tanu is mendacity. Lawyer says sorry, I’m busy and tells that Decide will give the decision within the first listening to solely. Pragya says atleast you possibly can attempt to shall learn the small print, says she is able to give his charges. The lawyer says if I lose, then my agency identify will probably be ruined. I cannot get any massive case. He says Tanu is a sufferer and the case will probably be in her favor. Pragya says Tanu is just not sufferer, however my husband and me are victims. She says it’s good that you simply refused at first and says I don’t know why you known as your self as lawyer. The lawyer asks her to not shout. Pragya says I can’t make myself fall, atleast I can increase my voice.

Precap: Pragya thanks the lawyer. The lawyer tells that he’s combating case in opposition to Abhi. Pragya meets Tanu. Tanu tells that she is going to wreck her in court docket.

Replace Credit score to: H Hasan