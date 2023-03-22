Kumkum Bhagya 22nd March 2023 Written Episode

The office project party was in full swing, and Ranbir and Akshay were chatting when Priya arrived. Ranbir was surprised that she hadn’t told him that she invited Priya, and Akshay explained that he had only invited special guests. He went on to say that Prachi was odd and didn’t enjoy parties, making Priya do all the work. Ranbir speculated that Akshay was in love with Priya and urged him to come out with it. He then left to attend to something else.

Vikram called Ranbir over and asked if Akshay knew about his past with Prachi, to which Ranbir replied that he didn’t know. Vikram expressed his discomfort with the situation, especially since Prachi had gone to the temple to do puja for him. Meanwhile, Prachi went to her room, reminiscing about her moments with Ranbir. Khushi joined her and asked why she was worried. Prachi denied it, but Khushi noticed that her smile seemed fake. She urged her to be genuine and to share what was troubling her.

Laali then interrupted, announcing that she needed Khushi’s help. Prachi asked after Laali’s well-being, and she expressed her happiness at the respect Prachi had given her. Prachi then left the room.

In the kitchen, Dida asked the cooks to prepare snacks and cold drinks for the guests. Pallavi urged her to answer Badi Dida’s call, but Dida refused, saying she couldn’t speak to her. Pallavi answered and told Badi Dida that there was a surprise in store for her.

Prachi ran into Ranbir, and their hands touched. He thanked her, and Akshay asked Priya if Prachi should be allowed to enjoy the party. Priya agreed, and Akshay complimented Prachi’s beauty. The media arrived, and Akshay announced his collaboration with Ranbir’s company. Prachi received credit for bringing the two together, and the reporter asked when the work would start. Ranbir replied, “We will…”

Prachi hugs Khushi and thanks her for being her happiness. She then asks if her mother talks to her nicely. Khushi confirms that her mother does talk nicely to her and says that Prachi has done magic on her, as she now cooks tasty food. Laali enters and asks Khushi for help. Prachi greets her and tells her to be good. Laali thanks Prachi for giving her a big order and says that she no longer feels hot-headed due to poverty.

As the episode ends, tensions continue to rise, and the characters’ relationships become more complicated. Ranbir, Akshay, and Prachi’s love triangle is still unresolved, and it remains to be seen how they will navigate their complicated feelings for each other. With Rhea’s arrival, the situation is sure to become even more unpredictable, and viewers are eagerly awaiting the next episode to see what happens next.