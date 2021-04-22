Kumkum Bhagya 23rd April 2021 Written Update: Tanu and Pragya’s confrontation at Singhania office

KumKum Bhagya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Episode begins with Aliya tells to Abhi that Pragya and they’re collectively and i’ll assist Pragya to get you out and can educate lesson to Tanu for positive and he or she leaves after apologizing to him. Abhi consoles Rhea telling he’ll come out very quickly. Rhea feels good. Ranbir misses Tanu and searches for her. Prachi goes to satisfy Abhi. Abhi tells them he felt completely satisfied seeing each of them. Prachi says I do know Dad it’s robust for you steer clear of household and it’s robust time for us too however your smile give us power and you’ll come out very quickly. Abhi about to inform one thing. Rhea and Prachi says we all know you’re harmless so don’t take into consideration others and we’re with you on this struggle. Rhea says don’t fear Dad, I warned Tanu to take her criticism again. Abhi asks why she went to Tanu and tells her that Tanu just isn’t good. Prachi says Rhea did good and Tanu deserves it. Abhi asks in the event that they went to warn Tanu. Rhea agrees. Abhi tells them he’s feeling good to see his household unity and glad that you just each are standing for eachother. Constable tells them time is over. Abhi asks for yet another minute and he asks Rhea and Prachi to remain collectively on this approach. Rhea and Prachi leaves . Prachi tells her she felt good listening to her phrases Infront of their Dad. Rhea asks Prachi to neglect no matter occurred inside and I’m not good sister so don’t anticipate me to drop you at dwelling. Prachi tells her she is going to go away in public transport and he or she thinks Rhea is badtameez.

Pragya goes to satisfy one other lawyer Singhania and he or she asks him to take up their case. Singhania says hope you already know what sort of lawyer I’m. Pragya tells him I do know you’re costly and he or she is able to pay him. Singhania asks her to take a seat and tells her that he solely settle for the case seeing fact and I’m combating this case. Pragya thank him. Lawyer tells her he’s combating the case for Tanu towards Abhi and I gained’t struggle for rapist. Pragya asks how can he accuse her husband. Singhania asks her to rent greatest lawyer to struggle towards him as a result of he by no means lose any case. Pragya tells him her husband is harmless and also you’re going to lose this case as a result of Tanu is mendacity. Tanu asks if they’re speaking about her.

Prachi reaches to dwelling and turns off the TV seeing Tanu’s interview. Saritha and Shahana tells to Prachi that public opinion performs excessive position in instances and points so we now have to make Tanu reveal the reality to everybody than solely your Dad shall be free from these accusations. Prachi goes out.

Tanu says don’t fear Pragya , you possibly can rent some public prosecutor as a result of noone will settle for your case. Singhania asks Tanu to attend outdoors however she asks for 2m time and questions Pragya how she felt after realizing Abhi spent one evening along with her. Pragya says you’re rubbish and I’m assured that he can by no means even spent 2minutes with you so cease this nonsense. Tanu asks her to see what’s she going to do. Pragya asks her to do it Infront of her. Singhania goes name his assistant to cease their struggle. Tanu locks the door from inside. Singhania shouts to open the door and goes to name Safety.

Pragya tells her she don’t have time to speak along with her. Tanu says you’re proper, Abhi didn’t raped me. Pragya asks why she is telling fact Infront of her. Tanu says noone is right here that’s why I instructed fact to you however you possibly can’t do something even after realizing this fact and I like to see you helpless. Singhania asks safety to open the door. Tanu tells to Pragya that noone will take Abhi case. Pragya tells her she will certainly get lawyer to show Abhi innocence. Tanu asks her to cease dreaming since you don’t have any household with out Abhi and I’ll show Abhi’s wrongdoer do complete world assist me and that world gained’t allow you to go away. Pragya says courtroom will assist the reality since you don’t have any proof besides your faux tears. Tanu tells her she have a proof. Pragya says that proof is perhaps lie such as you. Tanu says time will inform it and my proof going to show Abhi as a rapist than you can be spouse of rapist however what to do, you didn’t left any option to win my love. Pragya says she wont get something by creating this mess. Tanu tells to Pragya that she goes to smash her in courtroom.

Episode ends.