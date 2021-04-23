Kumkum Bhagya 23rd April 2021 Written Update – TMT

Kumkum Bhagya twenty third April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By Zee Television. Learn Kumkum Bhagya 23 April 2021 (23/04/2021) Written Updates With TMT.com

Newscast Reside Days: Monday To Saturday

Television Present Language: Hindi

Present Start Replace: twenty third April 2021:(23/04/2021)

Learn Kumkum Bhagya 23 April 2021 Written Episode replace on Our Official web site TMT.com. Now, Kumkum Bhagya twenty third April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with Abhi makes an attempt to console Rhea after Alia lets them be. Prachi’s look leaves Abhi enthusiastic, and he’s glad that such horrible circumstances have united his household. Rhea and Prachi each subtly like the way in which that they talked in each other’s assist, nevertheless, Rhea once more gained’t acknowledge Prachi as her sister.

Ranbeer, who’s following Tanu, forgets about her. Within the meantime, Pragya meets Mr Singhania, an eminent authorized counselor, but will get alarmed when he uncovers that he’s battling Tanu’s case.

Prachi turns off the TV when Sahana makes an attempt to observe Tanu’s assembly. Each Sarita and Sahana speak in confidence to Prachi how pivotal a job standard evaluation performs in outstanding instances like Abhi’s. However, she out of nowhere takes off with out telling anyone something.

Tanu reveals up at Mr Singhania’s workplace whereas Pragya continues to be there and boasts at Pragya’s scenario of not having the choice to trace down a good authorized advisor. On the level when Mr Singhania will get out of the office, Tanu locks the entryway, and a battle follows whereby Tanu transparently concedes that Abhi didn’t assault her. Furthermore, she reveals to Pragya that her proof is safe and that she is going to annihilate Pragya in courtroom.

