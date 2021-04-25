Kumkum Bhagya 26th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Pragya struggles to hire a lawyer – TMT Updates

Kumkum Bhagya twenty sixth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Tanu telling Pragya that the best way is harsh, however she didn’t depart any choice for her to get her love. Pragya says you’ll not get something by doing all this. Tanu says you didn’t perceive it till now, you’ll perceive in courtroom. Pragya asks what you will do in courtroom. Tanu says she is going to wreck her. She says Abhi shall be punished in individuals’s sight, however you may be punished in my sight, for stopping my marriage and doing grah pravesh in his home. Pragya says why are you dragging my husband on this matter. Tanu says she desires to show him a lesson and tells that she values and respects her love. She says simply as he kicked me out of his life, I kicked him out of his house and your life. She says I’ll do dangerous with everybody who did dangerous with me, that is the brand new Tanu and she is going to settle the scores with everybody. Lawyer asks them to open the door. Pragya says your over confidence will make you do a mistake and your mistake will make you defeat. Tanu asks her to look lawyer. The lawyer manages to get the door open and says this factor is not going to be entertain in his workplace. Pragya goes out, whereas Tanu smirks. Pragya calls legal professionals, however no one is able to take up the case. A lawyer says she desires to struggle the case in opposition to the ra…..Pragya makes a failed try to persuade the legal professionals. She thinks Alia stated that she has some good legal professionals’ quantity and hopes she discover any good lawyer. Tanu seems at her, as she sits in auto and leaves. She thinks life had slapped her many instances, however at present she is relieved slapping Pragya with out touching her, and thinks what a reduction. She meets a man and hugs him. Ranbir seems at her and thinks who’s he? He thinks to observe her to know concerning the man.

Pallavi asks Aaliya what’s she saying? Aaliya says all legal professionals are saying that this case can’t maintain for greater than a day and the choose will inform the decision in a day. Rhea says how can legal professionals say this? Mitali says no lawyer desires to take the danger seeing Tanu’s video to achieve sympathy. Pallavi says there have to be some lawyer, who trusts Abhi and can struggle for justice. Mitali says the place will we discover the lawyer. Pragya comes there and hears her. Aaliya says she hopes Pragya finds a lawyer. Rhea says mother has promised me that she is going to get a lawyer. She asks Pragya if she employed the lawyer. Pragya says we’ll win this case. Mitali asks if the lawyer is sweet. Rhea will get comfortable. Aaliya asks did you actually discover the lawyer. Pragya says sure, I discovered the lawyer. Rhea thanks Pragya with a hug. Pallavi tells Pragya that she is one of the best spouse of the world. Dadi says sure. Aaliya thanks Pragya and says I believed you mistaken. Rhea tells Aaliya that Mother has fulfilled her promise. Pragya excuses herself and recollects legal professionals refusing to struggle the case. She thinks Tanu desires to indicate that she is helpless and sufferer, and recollects her phrases.

She thinks she will’t let Abhi go to courtroom with out lawyer and thinks she has to rent such a lawyer, who sees their reality and reveals Tanu’s reality to the world. Pragya calls Mr. Singhania, lawyer and tells him that Tanu has confessed the reality to her and asks him to recommend lawyer for her husband. Mr. Singhania says he is not going to wreck his identify and tells that Tanu lied to her and tells that he is aware of that her husband is responsible and asks her to not name him for this case. She ends the decision and leaves from house in a rush. Prachi comes to fulfill Tanu and hopes she isn’t doing any mistake by pondering to speak to her. She rings the bell and asks if anybody is at house. She says I’m Prachi. She thinks to look inside via the window.

Sarita behen opens the door and finds Pragya. Pragya tells that she wants her assist. Sarita behen says my assist. Pragya says legal professionals are refusing to take up this case and don’t need to wreck their profession. She says even Aaliya can’t rent any lawyer and tells that she got here to her for assist. Sarita behen says I’m caterer and never a lawyer. Pragya says you would possibly know some lawyer being a caterer. Prachi seems inside via the window and finds no one there. Tanu comes house and finds the gate open. She calls Safety. Prachi hides seeing her. Tanu asks the man to open the lock. Prachi thinks the man is trying like a Police officer. Tanu scolds the Safety guard and goes inside. Prachi will get Shahana’s name. Ranbir comes there and will get inside. Watchman stops him. Ranbir says he’s a carpenter. Watchman says you don’t seem like a carpenter together with your seems and garments. Ranbir says he’s an actor by occupation and does this work half time. The watchman says he’ll name different man who manages the home. Ranbir diverts his thoughts and tells that Tanu Madam informed me that the guard don’t do work correctly. Watchman asks him to go.

Sarita behen tells Pragya that she is aware of a lawyer, however an previous lawyer, who works from house. Pragya asks if he fought any case. Sarita behen says he had fought a case and gained it. I don’t find out about him after that. Pragya asks her to provide his identify and deal with. Sarita behen says I simply know him and that’s why informed. Pragya says we have now to take the danger, else we are able to’t win. Pragya says the lawyer may not be good or not, however our case is truthful. She asks what’s the lawyer’s identify. Sarita behen says Raghuvir Mishra and appears for her telephone to get his quantity. Pragya thinks a drowning individual received the help of a pebble.

