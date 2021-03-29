Kumkum Bhagya 30th March 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

ENTERTAINMENT

Kumkum Bhagya 30th March 2021 Written Update

Kumkum bhagya
Kumkum bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya 30th March 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Zee Tv. Read Kumkum Bhagya 30 March 2021 (30/03/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com

Summary Main Story: Kumkum Bhagya Main Story Still Has To Come Please Hold On with us…

Newscast Live Days: Monday To Saturday

Current Begin Update: 30th March 2021:(30/03/2021)

Read Kumkum Bhagya 30 March 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Kumkum Bhagya 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Rhea tells Ranbir a debt of gratitude is in order for causing me to comprehend and Dad will to feel pleased once he gets recuperated. Ranbir speaks still you didn’t get it, I do not effectively dazzle him.

we have to do it from the inside, you must be delicate with your father. Rhea tells I don’t have this quality however I will take in it from you since we going to remain with one another for a lifetime and I’m upset for my conduct with Dad.

Ranbir tells no need of grieved, simply show your anxiety to your Dad when he needs you. Mitali calls them ground floor speaking everything is prepared. Ranbir goes. Rhea advises to Mitali that she will come subsequent to doing some final detail.

Prachi arrives at the commitment scene to assume Shahana from that position before she establishes about Pragya and she runs with Ranbir and both lost in one another eyes and Prachi gets tears.

Ranbir inquires as to whether she reached stop his commitment. Prachi tells you’re off-base since I didn’t come for you and she leaves from that place. Ranbir wipes his tears and follows Prachi and speaks you know it all then for what reason wouldn’t you be able to watch the association between us?

That is the reason we get one another. Prachi tells you’re difficult and living in a lie. Ranbir requests that she disclose to him recognizing clearly that she didn’t cherish him. Prachi speaks there is no ring in my finger and this is itself showing there isn’t anything between us.

Abhi tells here is the ring. Prachi feels enthusiastic and embraces Abhi in tears. Abhi tells don’t embrace me, I requested that he give the ring and he offered it to me, I don’t have any acquaintance with its wedding band, I’m buddu on the grounds that this is a blossom ring for young ladies not me and he demands Ranbir to make Prachi wear that ring. Ranbir makes Prachi wear the ring. Abhi speaks don’t cry since I don’t care for of Simeon’s cries. Prachi embraces him. Abhi leaves from that spot watching beverages.

Ranbir requests that Prachi return his ring. Saritha calls Pragya and requests that she gets back. Pragya speaks I can’t come presently however I’m fine and will get back to home soon, she turns and notification Hemanth’s spouse Peeplika got her and Pragya demand her to not advise anybody about her. Peeplika speaks you’re doing it for your adoration so I will not impart to anybody and she leaves. Shahana sits tight for Aryan in his room and she couldn’t discover him than she places some chit in Aryan cabinet and thinks on the off chance that he is playing with her.

Next-Day Show Update: Kumkum Bhagya 31st March 2021 Written Update

