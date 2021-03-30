Kumkum bhagya 31st march 2021 written episode in hindi – sandeep jakhar news

The episode begins with Riya going to see the girl. Prachi says leave my path because I did not come for you. Ranbir catches him and asks if he came to find another rich man in the party?

I easily get bogged down in your master plan and you are the master mind why you send Shahana here, if Parth Dont have no money then you can have me, you are gold diggers and opportunists. Prachi’s tears came out.

Ranbir says to accept your tears as true, I am giving you the last option if you want me to cancel my engagement with Riya. Prachi says no, I don’t want this engagement to come to a halt and she is about to leave but Ranbir wallops her. Prachi tells her to leave.

Ranbir asks him why are you changing? You are making me mad and he asks her to return her ring. Prachi says that it is sad. Ranbir says that this is nothing to the pain given to me and he forcefully snatches the ring.

Ranbir, compared to Prachi, tells him about leaving and says that I don’t love you, listen to it again and again so that you don’t have any illusion that I have feelings for you. Ranbir says still I can prove that you love me. Prachi asks her to prove it.

Ranbir put his hand on the pillow. Prachi holds her hand, saying that she can fall into tears. Ranbir smiles at her care. Prachi leaves her hand and wipes her tears.

Ranbir says that your care for me is proving that the person you love puts his hand on her heart and asks her to confess that she loves him. Riya is shocked to see them and says Prachi.

Ashok tries to escape from the bathroom. Shahana dodges with Pragya and she notices Pragya’s bracelet and stops her. Pragya speaks in Gayatri language and escapes it. Shahana makes fun of Prachi to Riya’s friends and warns them. Prachi removes her hand. Riya holds her hand and notices that there is no answer to her questions in the party. Ranbir says that Prachi is here to have fun, let him stay and he takes Riya with him. Prachi cries on seeing her finger.

Abhi asks Pandit to return his airplane. Pandit returns the paper plane. Pandit feels that Aaliya is true, he is drunk. Abhi tells Pandit that I stole the paper plane from Gayatri, God did not get angry. Pandit says that God did not punish us for small mistakes and I came here to marry.

Abhi says that these people lied to me that this is engagement. Pandit says that there is engagement before marriage. Abhi asks Pandit to tell her about the wedding. Pandit tries to convince him but Abhi asks him more questions. Pandit thinks why he is so drunk. Gayatri approaches them and thinks Abhi is meeting new people.

Abhi asks Gayatri if she can marry him? And he asks Pandit to do his marriage with Gayatri. Abhi makes an affair with Gayatri to show Pandit. Tanu notices everything. Pragya feels happy remembering her wedding time.

Abhi says that we are married. Tanu took her hands apart. Abhi takes Tanu to take his plane to take Gayatri with him. Abhi searches for Gayatri.

Riya asks Ranbir how Prachi Ring Finger is injured. Ranbir says to ask his lover why his finger is scratched. Riya says that I did not tell that she had scratches, let me answer directly why do you wear her ring?

Because Dad told me this. Ranbir asks how long has she trusted her dad. Riya leaves wondering how she will know the truth.

Vikram tells Ranbir that he is going to meet Abhi in the room. Ranbir stops him saying that Abhi is in the party and Gayatri is handling him. Vikram is happy and goes to drink. Tanu scolds Gayatri. Aaliya asks what happened. Tanu says that Gayatri is about to marry Abhi.

Gayatri says that she misunderstood. Aaliya says that Tanu does not lie. Tanu says that it is like Gayatri Pragya. Gayatri says that she just wants to take care of Abhi. Aaliya says even Pragya says that she cares for her brother but when he is in critical condition he left her on a stretcher.

Riya says that aunt does not take her name in this house because she is the reason for Dad’s situation and she is the worst and I do not take her name because I hate her so much. Pragya feels bad.

