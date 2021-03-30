Kumkum Bhagya 31st March 2021 Written Episode Update: Abhu unknowingly tries to marry Pragya again – Telly Updates

Kumkum Bhagya 31st March 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Rhea asking Abhi where is Ranbir and the other girl. Abhi says they are behind the pillar. Rhea asks him to play and she goes. Ranbir tells Prachi, how he can trust her intentions. Prachi says I didn’t come here for you. Ranbir says you have come here so must have a big plan. She says you had left Parth and came here. This is exactly the place for girls like you, says you played innocent cards and trapped me, I got trapped easily. He says then your masterplan to send Shahana here, you wanted two option if not Parth then Ranbir. He says girls like you are called Gold diggers and opportunities. He says your tears are fake and says I will give you last option to prove that your tears are real, if she stops his engagement with Rhea. He asks can you do? Prachi says no, as she don’t want this engagement to break and asks him to do whatever he wants. Ranbir gets angry and goes behind her and pulls her near him. He asks why are you changing and making me mad. He says I wish I wouldn’t have met you, then I wouldn’t have known that emotional girl wants just money, held my hand and then hold someone’s hand. He asks her to return his ring. Prachi says you are hurting me. Ranbir takes the flower ring which Abhi made him wear prachi. Prachi gets angry and says Ranbir Kohli, I don’t love you and asks him to multiply it 1 million times so that he don’t have any misunderstanding.
Ranbir says I can prove that you love me still and hits his hand on the pillar. Prachi cries and stops him from hurting himself. He smiles and says your concern proved that you love me and says I didn’t leave even a small gap for you to lie, and asks her to tell the truth. Rhea comes there and sees Ranbir holding her hand and Prachi looking at him. Rhea comes there and thinks of Abhi’s words. She comes to Prachi and says hi Prachi. She holds her hand and checks if ring is there on her finger. Prachi takes back her hand. Rhea asks what do you want? Ranbir says she is here to enjoy the party and she is practical girl. He tells Rhea that he wants to talk to her, not infront of outsiders. He asks Prachi to enjoy the party and goes from there with Rhea. Ashok tries to come out of room and waits for Killer to come.
Abhi throws the paper rocket/aeroplane towards Pandit ji. Pandit ji returns it and thinks Abhi is drunk. Abhi asks if stealing is bad. Pandit ji says yes. Abhi says I shouldn’t make aeroplane, so I stole Gayu’s aeroplane. Pandit ji says I came to get marriage done here. Abhi says everyone lied to me, they told that engagement is happening here. Pandit ji says hecame to get engagement now and later marriage. Abhi asks about marriage. Pandit ji says marriage is a relation of seven births. Abhi asks what do you mean by seven births? Pandit ji thinks why did he drink? He says seven births means they stay together always. Abhi says the one who eats chocolates together and drinks together. He asks how the marriage happens. Pandit ji tells that guy and the girl take 7 rounds while tying the ghatbandhan. Pragya comes there. Abhi asks if she will beat him. Pragya says no and asks him to come as she will teach him more. Abhi asks will you marry me and takes rounds with her around the lamp kept on the table. Pragya gets emotional. Abhi says I got married to the girl who don’t beat me. Tanu sees everything and gets angry. She takes Pragya from Abhi.
Rhea asks Ranbir what was he doing? She asks if he was getting engaged to Prachi, as there was scratches on her fingers. She says Dad told me everything. Ranbir asks do you trust your Dad. Vikram comes to Ranbir and tells that he will meet Abhi. Ranbir says Chief is here, and enjoying the party, Gayatri made him comfortable.
Tanu confronts Pragya and complaints to Aaliya that Gayatri was marrying Abhi. Pragya says I know my value, I can’t think of this. Tanu says she is like Pragya. Aaliya says Pragya used to care for Bhai, but she left him on stretcher in the hospital unattended. Rhea comes there and asks Aaliya not to take Pragya’s name again in the house. She blames her responsible for leaving Abhi alone in the hospital and never returning to meet him again. Aaliya says you are right. Rhea tells that she is the unlucky to have such a mother and she hates her so much in the entire world. Pragya gets sad.
Precap: Ashok cuts the Chandelier rope. Pragya sees the chandelier falling on Abhi and pushes him at the right time. She saves Abhi and falls on the other side. Ranbir looks at her face in shock as her veil gets moved from her head. Pragya covers her head fast.
