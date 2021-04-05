Kumkum Bhagya 5th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Pragya and Ranbir acts to fight to stop Abhi-Tanu’s marriage – Telly Updates

Kumkum Bhagya 5th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Ranbir dropping Prachi home. Prachi is still sitting in is car. He says he don’t have time to take her for long drive. Prachi gets down from the car. He asks if she wants to say something. Prachi says I have forgotten. Ranbir says you didn’t say I love you to me. Prachi says I forgot to say congratulations to you, as you got engaged. Ranbir says thank you and goes from there. Tanu recalls Abhi attacking her and gets tensed. She tells herself that Abhi will be fine in a month and Aaliya is here to help her. Aaliya comes there and tells that here comes your wedding dress. Tanu asks did judge agree? Aaliya says yes, tells that she had lied to him. She tells that she has convinced Abhi to marry her. A fb is shown, Aaliya asks him to marry him by showing the toy car and promised to keep icecream party for him. She asks him not to take off the sehra and gives the thumb impression when Judge asks him. Abhi says get me married to Gayu. Aaliya promises him that Gayu will be with him always. Abhi asks if she will be with me always. Aaliya says yes. Fb ends. Aaliya tells Tanu that Gayatri has taught to handle Abhi to him. She says she gave them chocolate, icecream and toys and he agreed. Tanu goes to get ready.
Mitali scolds the Servants and asks them to serve dinner after marriage. She calls Pragya and asks her to return. Pragya thinks what has happened. Dadi asks Aaliya not to get Abhi marry Tanu. Aaliya says she has taken this decision. Dadi says I was silent infront of Police because. Aaliya says as Pragya left him in the hospital and I got him treated and brought him home. Dadi says Abhi is fine due to Gayatri. Aaliya says she has hired her and tolerated her misbehavior. She tells that she has called the judge and asks her not to create drama, else it won’t be good for her and Bhai. Dadi stays silent and goes. Vikram and Pallavi hear her. Pallavi greets Aaliya. Aaliya asks her to take a seat and says she kept the marriage infront of just family members. Vikram and Pallavi sit on the chair. Vikram says this is not right. Pallavi asks him to be quiet. Mitali brings Abhi for the marriage and promises to give him chocolate. Aaliya asks Mitali to bring Tanu.
Pragya/ Gayatri comes there and asks what is happening here. Aaliya says Bhai and Tanu’s marriage is happening here. Ranbir comes there. Pragya says this marriage can’t happen. Abhi says let me marry. Pragya says you can’t marry. Aaliya says if anyone is having a problem then can go. She asks who called you here. Pragya says Mitali Bhabhi called me for work. She says this marriage can’t happen. Aaliya asks why, if you are married to him. Vikram says she means that Abhi’s condition is not good. Abhi asks Pragya to make aeroplanes. Judge comes there. Aaliya greets him. Rhea comes to Ranbir. Ranbir says if she will let this marriage happen. Rhea says she doesn’t want him to interfere. Ranbir says she shall be the first one to stop the marriage. He comes to Pragya and asks her to stop the marriage. He calls her Pragya aunty. Pragya asks how did you know? He says he got doubtful when he saw bracelet in her hand and then saw her face. He says he doesn’t want this marriage to happen, as Chief loves her. Pragya asks him if he is marrying Rhea with his wish. Ranbir says he loves Rhea and wants to marry her. He asks her to stop this marriage anyhow. Pragya says if they see me then will get me arrested again, tells that atleast she will be infront of him. Ranbir asks her to think of a way. Pragya says she can’t think of it. Ranbir makes plan to have a fake fight with her, so that everyone gets busy to resolve their fight, and the mahurat ends. Bahadur comes there. Ranbir asks him not to make any juice fall on him, as he gets angry. Tanu comes ready and thinks she will be Abhi’s wife now. Abhi and Tanu exchange garlands.
Aaliya asks the Judge to see the POA papers and says Bhai will sign after marriage. Judge asks why Mr. Mehra is giving POA on your name, and you will be taking over the business. Aaliya says Bhai wants to enjoy his married life and is going on honeymoon. Judge says how can a rich man take such a decision. Aaliya says we are not that rich. Judge says seeing the turnover on the papers, if anyone says that he is not rich, then nobody is rich in this world. Aaliya says Bhai insisted me to take over his business. Rhea hears her.
Pragya brings water and drops on Ranbir. Ranbir gets angry and says you have spoiled my clothes. Pragya says I did a mistake. She tells that she will handle the boy when others intervene. Pallavi asks her to say sorry and end the matter. Tanu says why Gayatri is called here. Pragya makes the decoration stuff fall in the mandap. Ranbir also makes the stuff fall and ruins the mandap. Everyone tries to stop Ranbir and Pragya. Dadi smiles. Pandit ji says this marriage can’t happen now.
Precap: Pandit ji tells Aaliya that this marriage can’t stand for over a month. Tanu tells that she will make this marriage work all her life.
