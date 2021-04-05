Kumkum Bhagya 5th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Kumkum Bhagya 5th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Zee Tv. Read Kumkum Bhagya 5 April 2021 (05/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Current Begin Update: 5th April 2021:(05/04/2021)
Read Kumkum Bhagya 5 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Kumkum Bhagya 5th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Prachi tells I have neglected. Ranbir tells you didn’t speak I love you to me. Prachi speaks I neglected to speaks congrats to you, as you got ready for marriage. Ranbir speaks thank you and goes from that point. Tanu reviews Abhi assaulting her and gets strained.
She discloses to herself that Abhi will be fine in a month and Aaliya is here to help her. Aaliya comes there and tells that here comes your wedding dress. Tanu requests did judge concur? Aaliya speaks indeed, advises that she had misled him.
She advises that she has persuaded Abhi to wed her. A fb is appeared, Aaliya requests that he wed him by showing the toy vehicle and vowed to keep frozen yogurt party for him. She requests him not to remove the sehra and gives the thumb impression when Judge requests him. Abhi speaks get me hitched to Gayu.
Aaliya guarantees him that Gayu will be with him generally. Abhi inquires as to whether she will be with me generally. Aaliya speaks yes. Fb closes. Aaliya reveals to Tanu that Gayatri has instructed to deal with Abhi to him.
She tells she gave them chocolate, frozen yogurt and toys and he concurred. Tanu goes to prepare. Mitali chides the Servants and requests that they serve supper after marriage. She calls Pragya and requests that she return. Pragya thinks what has occurred. Dadi requests Aaliya not to get Abhi wed Tanu.
Aaliya tells she has taken this choice. Dadi tells I was quiet in front of the Police in light of the fact that. Aaliya speaks as Pragya left him in the clinic and I got him treated and brought him home. Dadi speaks Abhi is fine because of Gayatri.
Aaliya tells she has employed her and endured her troublemaking. She tells that she has called the appointed authority and requests her not to make show, else it will not be useful for her and Bhai. Dadi stays quiet and goes. Vikram and Pallavi hear her. Pallavi welcomes Aaliya.
Aaliya requests that she sit down and tells she kept the marriage in front of just relatives. Vikram and Pallavi sit on the seat. Vikram speaks this isn’t right. Pallavi requests that he hush up. Mitali brings Abhi for the marriage and vows to give him chocolate.
Aaliya requests that Mitali bring Tanu. Pragya/Gayatri comes there and requests what’s going on here. Aaliya speaks Bhai and Tanu’s marriage is going on here. Ranbir comes there. Pragya speaks this marriage can’t occur. Abhi speaks let me wed.
Pragya tells you can’t wed. Aaliya tells assuming anybody is having an issue, can go. She requests who called you here. Pragya speaks Mitali Bhabhi called me for work. She speaks this marriage can’t occur.
Aaliya inquires as to why, on the off chance that you are hitched to him. Vikram tells she implies that Abhi’s condition isn’t acceptable. Abhi requests that Pragya make planes. Judge comes there. Aaliya welcomes him. Rhea comes to Ranbir. Ranbir speaks in the event that she will allow this union with occur. Rhea speaks she doesn’t need him to meddle.
Ranbir tells she will be the first to stop the marriage. He comes to Pragya and requests that she stop the marriage. He calls her Pragya aunt. Pragya requests how could you know? He speaks he got dubious when he saw wristband in her grasp and afterward saw her face. He speaks he doesn’t need this union with occur, as Chief loves her.
