ENTERTAINMENT

Kumkum Bhagya 5th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Avatar
By
Posted on
Kumkum bhagya
Kumkum bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya 5th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Zee Tv. Read Kumkum Bhagya 5 April 2021 (05/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com

Summary Main Story: Kumkum Bhagya Main Story Still Has To Come Please Hold On with us…

Newscast Live Days: Monday To Saturday

Current Begin Update: 5th April 2021:(05/04/2021)

Read Kumkum Bhagya 5 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Kumkum Bhagya 5th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Prachi tells I have neglected. Ranbir tells you didn’t speak I love you to me. Prachi speaks I neglected to speaks congrats to you, as you got ready for marriage. Ranbir speaks thank you and goes from that point. Tanu reviews Abhi assaulting her and gets strained.

She discloses to herself that Abhi will be fine in a month and Aaliya is here to help her. Aaliya comes there and tells that here comes your wedding dress. Tanu requests did judge concur? Aaliya speaks indeed, advises that she had misled him.

She advises that she has persuaded Abhi to wed her. A fb is appeared, Aaliya requests that he wed him by showing the toy vehicle and vowed to keep frozen yogurt party for him. She requests him not to remove the sehra and gives the thumb impression when Judge requests him. Abhi speaks get me hitched to Gayu.

Aaliya guarantees him that Gayu will be with him generally. Abhi inquires as to whether she will be with me generally. Aaliya speaks yes. Fb closes. Aaliya reveals to Tanu that Gayatri has instructed to deal with Abhi to him.

She tells she gave them chocolate, frozen yogurt and toys and he concurred. Tanu goes to prepare. Mitali chides the Servants and requests that they serve supper after marriage. She calls Pragya and requests that she return. Pragya thinks what has occurred. Dadi requests Aaliya not to get Abhi wed Tanu.

Aaliya tells she has taken this choice. Dadi tells I was quiet in front of the Police in light of the fact that. Aaliya speaks as Pragya left him in the clinic and I got him treated and brought him home. Dadi speaks Abhi is fine because of Gayatri.

Aaliya tells she has employed her and endured her troublemaking. She tells that she has called the appointed authority and requests her not to make show, else it will not be useful for her and Bhai. Dadi stays quiet and goes. Vikram and Pallavi hear her. Pallavi welcomes Aaliya.

Aaliya requests that she sit down and tells she kept the marriage in front of just relatives. Vikram and Pallavi sit on the seat. Vikram speaks this isn’t right. Pallavi requests that he hush up. Mitali brings Abhi for the marriage and vows to give him chocolate.

Aaliya requests that Mitali bring Tanu. Pragya/Gayatri comes there and requests what’s going on here. Aaliya speaks Bhai and Tanu’s marriage is going on here. Ranbir comes there. Pragya speaks this marriage can’t occur. Abhi speaks let me wed.

Pragya tells you can’t wed. Aaliya tells assuming anybody is having an issue, can go. She requests who called you here. Pragya speaks Mitali Bhabhi called me for work. She speaks this marriage can’t occur.

Aaliya inquires as to why, on the off chance that you are hitched to him. Vikram tells she implies that Abhi’s condition isn’t acceptable. Abhi requests that Pragya make planes. Judge comes there. Aaliya welcomes him. Rhea comes to Ranbir. Ranbir speaks in the event that she will allow this union with occur. Rhea speaks she doesn’t need him to meddle.

Ranbir tells she will be the first to stop the marriage. He comes to Pragya and requests that she stop the marriage. He calls her Pragya aunt. Pragya requests how could you know? He speaks he got dubious when he saw wristband in her grasp and afterward saw her face. He speaks he doesn’t need this union with occur, as Chief loves her.

Next-Day Show Update: Kumkum Bhagya 6th April 2021 Written Update

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
676
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
659
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
659
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
647
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
625
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
617
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
611
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
541
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
518
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
518
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top