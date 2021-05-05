Kumkum Bhagya 6th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Raghuvir ji arrives in court and gets next hearing date

Kumkum Bhagya 6th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Tanu telling that she didn’t do any confession and tells that Pragya acts well being a teacher, tells that she has no audio. Pragya says she had audio and has a witness, who is ready to certify that the voice in the audio was of Tanu. Tanu asks how many people you will involve in your lie? Judge asks Mr. Singhania to ask his client to be quiet. Pragya says she has lied many times, even she had named someone’s else baby….Tanu says enough and says you shall be ashamed to say this for a woman. Mr. Singhania says defense has nothing to say and that’s why doing character assassination. He says I will answer you and says you had said that you are his wife and shows their divorce papers. Pragya says that divorce papers were signed without our consent and tells that later they got remarried. He asks about the marriage papers. Pragya says she don’t have. Mr. Singhania asks if you have proofs where Tanu said that she was not rape. Pragya says I had proofs, but don’t have now. Mr. Singhania says neither she has proofs nor any witness, but she has much confidence. He says I shall not call him as your husband and tells that she shall not be permitted to say in the witness box, as she has kept hand on the Gita and sworn to lie. Raghuvir ji comes there and says she is not lying. Everyone gets surprised seeing him fine. Raghuvir ji says she is not lying and I am the witness. He apologizes to judge for coming late and tells that his client is saying the truth. Mr. Singhania tells that your client said that you was murdered, you are a good actor to come here with bandage. Raghuvir ji says some goons attacked him and he fell unconscious. He says a doctor saved him and was taking him to hospital, but he insisted to come here. He says I will show you my injuries. Judge says that is not needed. Mr. Singhania says Pragya ji is lying. Judge says I will decide. Singhania shows the video in which Abhi tells Tanu that he will tickle her and makes her fall down.

Mr. Singhania tells that he has Abhi’s DNA found on Tanu’s clothes. Tanu thinks she had rubbed Abhi’s worn clothes on to her clothes, it was easy for her. Raghuvir ji tells that they have audio of Tanu’s confession. Mr. Singhania says Pragya said that it is deleted. Ranbir comes there and says he has doctor’s certificate of Abhi. Raghuvir ji tells that Abhishek Mehra was not in a state to rape Tanu or even tease her. He shows the reports and tells that he was having child syndrome and couldn’t do such a thing, that time it’s no rape. Mr. Singhania says you can’t understand my client’s trauma. Raghuvir ji asks if my client is not undergoing mental trauma. Mr. Singhania says no woman will lie about her rape, it is matter of her respect. Raghuvir says even my client has respect, just because she is woman, she has respect and my client is accused. Judge says it is clear from this certificate that Abhi was not in a state to rape her. Mr. Singhania says the doctor’s certificate is fake. Ranbir says doctor is here and is ready to testify.

The Doctor comes there and tells that he got a call. He swears and tells that Abhi couldn’t think of doing this and can’t be a rapist. Mr. Singhania asks are you sure? He asks how many patients you have? Dr. Ramesh says he has many patients. Mr. Singhania asks if his other patients do the same things. Dr. Ramesh says yes. Mr. Singhania asks what they can do in rare cases. He asks if any patient can’t do in rarest case. He asks can you give a certificate that he can’t rape even in the rarest case. Dr. Ramesh says no. it is not impossible. Mr. Singhania says Mr. Mehra is an exception case who can do rape. He says our photos and forensic reports prove this. He asks Judge not to show sympathy towards him and give the verdict. The judge tells that he holds Abhishek Mehra guilty and that’s why. Raghuvir ji asks him to give sometime, due to his accident as the proofs are lost. Judge says he has taken the verdict, but as Raghuvir ji is insisting, he says next hearing will be after 3 days. Raghuvir ji asks Judge to grant bail to Abhi as he is under treatment and needs special medicine and home made food. Watchman calls Pragya and tells that there were a fire accident at home. Pragya asks if they are all fine. Watchman says yes.

Ranbir says we got 3 days and chief got bailed. Mitali says if Police will take him after 3 days. Raghuvir ji says if we don’t get proofs against Tanu. Abhi asks them not to be sad and says I will go to jail if you people behaves like this. Pragya comes there and holds his hand. She tells about the short circuit in the house and fire is lighted. Mitali asks if everything is burnt. Pragya says watchman said that the house is not suitable for stay. Abhi says we will shift to the farmhouse and jokes. Raghuvir ji coughs. Pragya goes to bring water. She collides with Tanu and says sorry. She then sees her. Tanu says sorry suits you, but I will not forgive you. You all will be punished when Abhi goes to jail. She says don’t know how your lawyer came here, my contract killer did a mistake. She says you have 3 days and 4th day will be the worst day. She asks if she thinks that Abhi will not be jailed and asks her to spend time with him. She says she is enjoying to see her yearning for him and says it is fun. Pragya says it will become punishment for you, as we will be together all life. Tanu says I will not let this happen. Pragya says you tried not to let Raghuvir ji come to court, but he came. She says truth can be handicapped, but not defeated. She tells that today he came to court, and in next hearing he will get him freed. She says she will take Abhi home with respect and her family will have fun seeing her condition. Tanu asks what do you think that all the prisoners in the court serving punishment are guilty and tells that they get jailed as there is no proof for their innocence. She says same thing will happen with Abhi and he will be jailed after 3 days when you don’t get any proof or witness against me.

