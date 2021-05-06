Kumkum Bhagya 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Abhi comforts a worried Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Tanu telling Pragya that she must have heard any case verdict where if there is no proofs, the judge gives the verdict. She says you have just 3 days. She says same thing will happen with Abhi after 3 days, when neither will you get any proofs against me nor any witness. She smiles and goes. Abhi comes there and tells Pragya that he was waiting for her and sent everyone to the farmhouse. Raghuvir ji comes there. Pragya says I will bring water. Raghuvir ji says its ok. Abhi asks what did Tanu say? Pragya tells that it doesn’t matter, as you are with me…it is enough for me. Raghuvir ji says sorry and says I met with an accident and missed the audio clip. Abhi says no problem, my wife has all the solution. He says first we shall take you to hospital. Aryan opens the door. Dadi, Aaliya and others come there. Aryan asks about Abhi? Aaliya says she is calling him. Rhea says Dad is with lawyer in the hospital. Prachi says I will call Maa, she must be with him. Mitali tells that Bahadur has already made the coffee. She tells Rhea that her room is set. Rhea goes. Pragya comes there with Abhi. Dadi asks Abhi to take a hot water bath. Abhi goes. Dadi asks if Prachi’s room is set. Mitali says I will take her to room. Rhea comes there and tells Aaliya that Bahadur haven’t set the room well. She takes her with her. Ranbir tells Aryan that they used to stay here before, but then shifted to different houses.

Pragya brings coffee for Dadi. Dadi praises her and asks her to end this case and complete her happiness. She says I know that you can do this. Pragya smiles. Dadi remembers an important work and goes. Pragya recalls Mr. Singhania’s words that Abhi is an exceptional case and had raped Tanu. She recalls Tanu’s threat. Abhi comes there and tells that he has selected clothes with her help. Pragya says it is good and tells that she forgot to bring coffee for him. Abhi tells her that she is fulfilling the promise which she had taken during their marriage and protecting him like a shield. Pragya says she couldn’t protect him, else she wouldn’t have missed the audio clip. She says she had collided with a pregnant lady, when she was helping her…someone else came and deleted the audio. Abhi says when you are with me, I get strength else I am nothing. Pragya gets emotional. Abhi asks if she wants him to get sad. Pragya nods no and hugs him. Abhi comforts her and reciprocates the hug. Allah wariyan plays…..They smile together.

Just then Abhi’s phone rings, Abhi picks the call and goes from there. Aryan tells Ranbir that he would have brought swimming costume. Ranbir says I am coming here from court. Aryan says we used to do dive in the pool if you had bought. They laugh. Aryan says I have noticed that you are very good or smart, you are doing so much for Prachi and is too good. Ranbir asks what did I do? Aryan says you have done so much for chief and even got the certificate from doctor. Ranbir says I am doing this for Chief. Aryan says I know that you love Chief a lot, but you are doing this for Prachi, don’t lie. Ranbir says I asked Prachi clearly, if she loves me and she refused me on my face. He says even I don’t love her and says I am doing this for Chief and I don’t care at all about her. He asks him not to talk to him about Prachi. Prachi overhears them and goes. A vase falls down. Aryan says she heard everything. Ranbir says it is good, I had seen her and tells that he didn’t want her to know his feelings, and thinks she goes away from him knowing his feelings.

Aaliya tells Pragya that it is very disappointing in court. Pragya says atleast he came home. Aaliya tells that he came on bail and says we went to court to get him freed. She says I will support you until Bhai gets freed. She says we can do compromise with Tanu, if you says. Pragya asks what? Aaliya says she can give her greed about property, home or shares. Pragya asks her to give her two days. Aaliya says she believes that if Bhai don’t return home then it is because of her. Dadi comes there and says you shall not say anything to Pragya, Abhi is her husband and she got the lawyer which you couldn’t do. She says if you can’t appreciate her, then don’t point your finger on her. Abhi comes there and asks what is going on? Pragya says they were talking about rooms and gives coffee to Abhi. Abhi says old house and memories and praises Pragya. Aaliya says she will call insurance company for the claim.

Shahana calls Pragya and tells that they reached farmhouse. She tells that Sarita behen got hurt and had slipped from the stairs. She tells that she wants medicines and asks Pragya to come. Sarita behen asks Shahana to end the call and scolds her. Pragya tells Abhi that she has to go and help Sarita behen. Shahana asks Sarita behen why is she hitting her with pillows and says if her eye gets hurt then nobody will marry her. Sarita behen says it’s good. She says Pragya will get worried about me.

Tanu looks at Abhi’s pic and moves rose on it. She tells that her wish is his command and he shall accept the rose. She calls Abhi. Abhi identifies her voice and says Tanu. Tanu asks why did you tell that there is nothing between us. Abhi says he don’t have waste time to talk to her and ends the call. Tanu continues talking and says only I can save you and not Pragya. She realizes the call is disconnected and calls him again. Abhi switches off his phone and throws in anger. Tanu calls him and finds her number blocked. She throws her phone down and thinks Pragya can’t do anything even if she wants, and feels happy.

