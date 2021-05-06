Kumkum Bhagya 7th May 2021 Written Update: Pragya blames herself for losing the evidence

KumKum Bhagya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode starts with Tanu leaves saying Abhi will be jailed after 3 days when you don’t get any proof or witness against me. Pragya looks worried. Abhi comes to Pragya and tells her that he sent everyone to farmhouse but he notices she is lost. Pragya sees Raghuveer. Abhi asks what Tanu told her. Pragya tells him nothing than they takes Raghuveer to the hospital. Aryan opens the door and everyone reaches to farmhouse. Mitali gives them tea and asks Rhea to check her room. Rhea goes to check her room. Dadi calls Pragya that time Abhi and Pragya reaches to home. Dadi asks how’s Raghuveer. Pragya says he is fine. Dadi asks Abhi to freshen up and tells to Pragya that she will show her kitchen than she asks Mitali if she arranged Prachi room. Mitali says everything is set and takes Prachi to show her room.

Rhea comes out and takes Aliya with her saying Bahadur didn’t set her room properly. Ranbir and Aryan reminsces their childhood moments in farmhouse. Pragya gives tea to Dadi. Baljeet leaves telling Pragya that she trust her. Pragya thinks about Lawyer and Tanu words. Abhi comes to her and asks goes he. Pragya says good and prepares coffee to him. Abhi says you didn’t forget your promises and keeping the promise you made during our marriage by supporting me in tough times. Pragya blames herself for losing the evidence. Abhi comforts her telling he is proud of her and you’re the reason i came out of jail and I’m nothing with out you. Pragya hugs him and both reminsces their past moments, that time they gets interrupted by call. Abhi goes to attend it.

Ranbir and Aryan enjoys their time at pool area. Aryan says you’re too good to do everything for Prachi. Ranbir tells him he did for chief and he notices Prachi hearing their convo than he deliberately tells to Aryan that Prachi doesn’t matter to him. Prachi gets hurt and vase fell down while she is leaving from that place. Aryan says she heard everything. Ranbir says I know it thats why I did it deliberately and he thinks he don’t want Prachi to know that he still loves her.

Aliya meets Pragya and tells her that she is disapointed with her and suggest finding a way to compromise with Tanu offering her company shares and money. Pragya asks for 2days time to get proofs. Aliya says take 3 days but anything goes wrong than you have to see the bad side of me. Baljeet stops Aliya and tells her that Pragya will save her husband for sure so stop blaming her. Abhi comes to them and asks what they are discussing. Pragya says they are talking about rooms and gives him coffee. Abhi praises the taste. Aliya and Baljeet leaves from that place.

Pragya receives call from Shahana and she tells to Pragya that Saritha ji hurts her feet and asks her to come soon bringing medicines. Saritha ji scolds Shahana for informing it to Pragya. Pragya rushes to Saritha room.after informing to Abhi. Tanu sees Abhi photo and thinks he have to accept her wish to escape from this case than she calls Abhi and tells him that she have a way to save him. Abhi refuses to talk with her and cuts the call. Tanu tries to call him again but she gets mad knowing Abhi blocked her number.

Episode ends.