Kumkum Bhagya 9th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Abhi leaves to bring Pragya back from her house – Telly Updates

Kumkum Bhagya 9th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
Pragya walks to the Mandair exclaiming that she is giving the last chance as if god desires that those who believe in him keep their belief then he would have to make sure that her husband is healthy and comes back to him, she doesnot know what he would do, Pragya starts the pooja taking up the fire, she exclaims that she has not asked or anything for herself but today would ask and has become selfish so doesnot care for anything, she is praying when there is lightning in the skies, Abhi also starts moving, she exclaims that people say that if one prays with the heart, he never turns the believer, the nurse sees Abhi is restless so tries closing the window but is frustrated as it is not closing, Pragya prays that either Abhi come back to her or her life should be snatched, she is still praying when the lantern drops on the floor, Abhi suddenly wakes up calling her name remembering when the got married, Pragya starts crying.
Ranbir is walking when he sees Prachi in the office, he stands by the office asking why is she still here, Prachi mentions she is leaving but asks if there is something which he has to say, he asks if she has the contact of a mechanic because his car broke down, she explains that she is no longer his personal assistant but even then calls Supriya, she hands Ranbir the contact, he immediately calls the mechanic, she tries to leave but gets uncomfortable when he is standing near her, she says goodbye, she is about to walk away, Ranbir asks how will she go as it is raining so she can stay in the office till the weather calms down, she walks to her chair but drops her files, Ranbir picks them for her before leaving the office.
Dadi comes to the hall in the house Alia and the entire family also come, Alia asks if they have heard, Mitali Bhabhi says that she has also heard Abhi’s voice, Dadi is eager to meet Abhi however she hurts her feet, Ria asks her to clam down and sit down because they have to check for any injury, Alia exclaims that this means Abhi has regained his memory and so they would be ruined, Mitali Bhabhi mentions that he would not leave them.
Pragya is adamant to go and meet Abhi because he called her, Savita jee explains that this is not the case because she did not hear anything, Pragya insists but she then explains that Pragya herself informed her that the doctors gave him an injection so he would be asleep, they both hug each other.
Alia is with Mitali Bhabhi who asks her what would happen to them if Abhi has regained all of his memory however doesnot know who Pragya is because this is exactly what happened the last time when he lost his memory, Mitali Bhabhi mentions that this means he would get mad with them when he comes to know that Alia has brought back Tanu so he would throw them all out of the house, Dadi however pleads with Ria to take her to Abhi’s room because she needs to meet him, Alia also agrees then when they are walking up the stairs, Abhi comes out of the room asking where is she, Mitali says he is asking of Tanu however Abhi asks about Pragya, they are all shocked when Abhi explains that he remembers everything and knows that he got his life back after marrying Pragya but some people did not let them live and so came after them but he got hit by the bullet however has come back, he is adamant to bring back Pragya when Alia asks why does he want to bring her because she left him lying outside the hospital when he needed medical attention however Abhi stops her saying that she is lying because he knows that Pragya was the person who saved his life, Alia is adamant that she left him outside the hospital and his treatment did not start till they came.
Dadi stops her saying that she will inform him how Alia uued to treat him, she used to beat him with a rod and he was given a food which was worse then animals, she was threatened which is why she remained quiet as she desired to be with Abhi, Pragya came to meet him but Alia did not allow her so she had to come back disguised as Gayatri, Pragya is the owner of the house but was forced to live like a worker, she came to know about her truth so threw her out when she was constantly pleading them to let her remain with Abhi, but they did not allow her, Abhi asks her to not worry as he would correct everything then leaves to bring back Pragya.
Alia asks Dadi if she has fulfilled her desire and said everything against her questioning what good did it do because Abhi still left without saying anything to her, Dadi leaves explaining she doesnot have to say anything now because Abhi is healthy once again so would correct everything, she leaves for her room.
Ria asks Alia what all this is because she informed her that Pragya did not come even once however she lied, Alia explains that Pragya came to get their property, she must not worry and go back to her room, Ria leaves thinking that her father is healthy so what is the need for creating any scene, Alia sees Tanu coming from the corner who is really angry and leaves.
Prachi sits on the chair in her office, she is tensed when Ranbir enters asking if she would drink coffee, she agrees then he asks her to also bring one for him, she agrees and is about to leave when she accidently stumbles, she is about to fall however Ranbir catches her, they both are not even able to move away, she gets nervous.
Update Credit to: Sona