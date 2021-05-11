ENTERTAINMENT

Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi to choose punishment over his marriage with Tanu?

Kumkum Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Zee TV popular show Kumkum Bhagya serial is witnessing some major turning points these days in their story.
As reported earlier Pragya returned to home and founds Shahana and Sarita asleep. Otherside Tanu celebrated her victory against Pragya. Abhi called Pragya but she doesn’t receive his call thinking what to answer him, he Assumed that she must be asleep and Abhi told the Fuggi doll that he will not let Pragya out of his sight once she returns home and drifted off to sleep and Pragya in tears thinks about Tanu’s demand. Ranbir helped Prachi when she about to to feel dien but Prachi rudely asks him to stay away from her. Aryan noticed everything and he asked Prachi to stop hurting Ranbir. Tanu eagerly awaits Pragya’s call and Pragya decided to agree for Tanu’s demand for Abhi’s freedom. Ranbir saves Prachi from falling into the swimming pool, thry got departed seeing Rhea, Ranbirr left than Rhea warned Prachi to stay away from Ranbir. Aliya tried to blame Pragya for not doing anything for Abhi. Baljeet came to Pragya rescue and scolds Aliya for not trusting Pragya. Pragya worriedly rushed to meet Abhi.
In the upcoming episode viewers will witness that Abhi will contact Tanu through video call and tells her that their is difference of earth and sky between her Nd Pragya that’s why he love Pragya immensely and at the same time he hate her limitlessly. Tanu willl burn in anger and in tears she thinks Abhi is going to repent for what he said to her. Later Abhi will tell to Pragya that marrying Tanu means seperation from you which I can’t tolerate so it’s fine for me to stay in jail.
What’s Tanu’s next plan? How will Pragya get escaped from this situation?
All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show, keep checking this space for new and exclusive updates.

