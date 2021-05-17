Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi to share their plan with Aliya

Kumkum Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Zee TV popular show Kumkum Bhagya serial is witnessing some major turning points these days in their story

As reported earlier Abhi made Tanu believe that they are not trapping her. Aryan and Ranbir felt something is suspicious seeing the Roka arrangements.

Aliya tried to stop Roka but Dadi said she will die if Abhi doesn’t marry Tanu and she insists Abhi to sit in the Roka than Baljeet performed the Abhi’s Roka with Tanu Infront of media. Baljeet asked Tanu to come with her so she can show her room. Tanu agrees but Aliya stopped Tanu and tried to throw her out but Baljeet stops her.

Rhea took Aliya with her and partially informed her about their plan and took promise from her to not intervene in Tanu matter. Ranbir want with Prachi phone, Prachi asked him to return her phone but Ranbir blackmailed her to tell him the truth of what’s happening in the house to get her phone. Prachi denied to tell him but Ranbir told her that he will complain to Rhea against her than Prachi revealed their plan to him.

In the upcoming episode viewers will witness that Aliya will tell to Abhi how helpless she felt when Dadi was getting his roka done with Tanu. Abhi will tell it was their plan. Aliya says she was not part of the plan. Later Pragya will informs them that Tanu called and asks them to meet at 9 and She doubts that Tanu came to know about their plan.

Will Pragya suspicion is correct regarding Tanu? Will Abhi and Pragya get proofs against Tanu?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

