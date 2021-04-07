ENTERTAINMENT

Kumkum Bhagya: Aliya to unveil Pragya’s face – Tellyexpress

Avatar
By
Posted on

KumKum Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on tellyexpress.com

Zee TV popular show Kumkum Bhagya serial is witnessing some major turning points these days in their story.

As reported earlier Ranbir mixed sleeping pills in Tanu water which made her feel drowsy, Aliya thoughts Tanu is drunk and she managed to bring Tanu to mandap. Ranbir went to fix the meter room before anyone caught their act but he connected the wrong wires which caused fire near the mandap. Judge Narula overheard that Abhi’s health condition is not good than he left from venue after throwing the teared power of attorney papers at Aliya face.

Tanu noticed a glimpse of Pragya’s face in her Drowsy state and Ranbir assured to Pragya that Tanu wouldn’t remember anything. While leaving Pragya learnt Aliya plan to take over business. Next day Tanu revealed to Aliya that Gayatri is Pragya, they went to confront her but learnt from Mitali that Gayatri went out with Abhi. Pragya spotted Killer is near them.

In the upcoming episode viewers gonna witness that Killer will hurt Abhi and Pragya will bring Abhi to home and question Aliya who wants to kill Abhi. Aliya will tell she knows who wants to kill Abhi. Gayatri/Pragya will asks who are they?

Aliya will tell person behind this veil is responsible and she will unveil Pragya face. Pragya will stand shocked. Aliya will say Pragya is the reason that Abhi is facing life threats and she will asks Mitali to throw Pragya out. Pragya will beg them to leave her saying Abhi needs her but they won’t listen her pleas.

Can Pragya save Abhi from Digvijay attempts? How Pragya will re-enter to Abhi place?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show, keep checking this space for new and exclusive updates.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
719
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
718
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
715
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
711
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
707
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
694
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
665
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
604
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
576
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
573
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top