Kumkum Bhagya: Aliya to unveil Pragya’s face – Tellyexpress

KumKum Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist

Zee TV popular show Kumkum Bhagya serial is witnessing some major turning points these days in their story.

As reported earlier Ranbir mixed sleeping pills in Tanu water which made her feel drowsy, Aliya thoughts Tanu is drunk and she managed to bring Tanu to mandap. Ranbir went to fix the meter room before anyone caught their act but he connected the wrong wires which caused fire near the mandap. Judge Narula overheard that Abhi’s health condition is not good than he left from venue after throwing the teared power of attorney papers at Aliya face.

Tanu noticed a glimpse of Pragya’s face in her Drowsy state and Ranbir assured to Pragya that Tanu wouldn’t remember anything. While leaving Pragya learnt Aliya plan to take over business. Next day Tanu revealed to Aliya that Gayatri is Pragya, they went to confront her but learnt from Mitali that Gayatri went out with Abhi. Pragya spotted Killer is near them.

In the upcoming episode viewers gonna witness that Killer will hurt Abhi and Pragya will bring Abhi to home and question Aliya who wants to kill Abhi. Aliya will tell she knows who wants to kill Abhi. Gayatri/Pragya will asks who are they?

Aliya will tell person behind this veil is responsible and she will unveil Pragya face. Pragya will stand shocked. Aliya will say Pragya is the reason that Abhi is facing life threats and she will asks Mitali to throw Pragya out. Pragya will beg them to leave her saying Abhi needs her but they won’t listen her pleas.

Can Pragya save Abhi from Digvijay attempts? How Pragya will re-enter to Abhi place?

