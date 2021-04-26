Kumkum bhagya (always there for you) Chapter 15 fan fiction – TMT Updates

ENTERTAINMENT

Kumkum bhagya (always there for you) Chapter 15 fan fiction

please forgive for grammatical errors and please remark

vikram- it’s a excellent news

purab- (whispers to disha)atlast this alia is not going to bother me

disha- ya and i believe she have modified

all congratulates aldeep

after one week

alia is strolling in street abruptly folks begin to throw stones on alia

it hits alia very onerous she faints blood comes out of her physique

randeep simply got here to speak to alia

randeep- (shouting) alia

he carries alia in arm and takes her to hospital he informs everybody

dida- the place is alia

vikram- in icu

physician comes out

abhi- is alia effective

doctor- she just isn’t effective some stones had been sharp and her blood has been very a lot loss we’d like a optimistic blood as sson as attainable

vikram- abhi you might be her brother you must have the identical blood

abhi- no i’ve b optimistic

doctor- please do one thing quick the affected person want blood inside 30 minutes

randeep- let me see my contacts

randeep calls everybody he is aware of some have the identical blood however all of them are out of city

randeep- i can’t prepare

doctor- quick please

randeep goes to temple

randeep- why god why first you snatched my mother then my dad why and now you might be planning to grab my love after so many trials i discovered my real love

