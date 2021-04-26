Kumkum bhagya (always there for you) Chapter 15 fan fiction – TMT Updates

please forgive for grammatical errors and please remark
vikram- it’s a excellent news
purab- (whispers to disha)atlast this alia is not going to bother me
disha- ya and i believe she have modified
all congratulates aldeep
after one week
alia is strolling in street abruptly folks begin to throw stones on alia
it hits alia very onerous she faints blood comes out of her physique
randeep simply got here to speak to alia
randeep- (shouting) alia
he carries alia in arm and takes her to hospital he informs everybody
dida- the place is alia
vikram- in icu
physician comes out
abhi- is alia effective
doctor- she just isn’t effective some stones had been sharp and her blood has been very a lot loss we’d like a optimistic blood as sson as attainable
vikram- abhi you might be her brother you must have the identical blood
abhi- no i’ve b optimistic
doctor- please do one thing quick the affected person want blood inside 30 minutes
randeep- let me see my contacts
randeep calls everybody he is aware of some have the identical blood however all of them are out of city
randeep- i can’t prepare
doctor- quick please
randeep goes to temple
randeep- why god why first you snatched my mother then my dad why and now you might be planning to grab my love after so many trials i discovered my real love
