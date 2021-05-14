ENTERTAINMENT

Kumkum Bhagya: Baljeet to perform Abhi’s Roka with Tanu infront of media?

Zee TV popular show Kumkum Bhagya serial is witnessing some major turning points these days in their story
As reported earlier Baljeet made Tanu believe her but still Tanu refused to agree to anything saying Abhi will not marry her and it’s was clear with his behaviour on video call. Baljeet told her she will make them get married and she steps out of her house and informed to Abhi and Pragya about the situation. Pragya informed some plan to Baljeet to clear Tanu’s suspicions. Tanu felt doubtful and goes out to check if Baljeet is talking to Pragya, she noticed from her back that she speaking to somebody on the phone. Baljeet ended the call on time noticing Tanu’s shadow and she managed Tanu telling she didn’t talked to anyone and She took Tanu along with her stating that she will get trust by making her married to Abhi, they went to farm house where Media people covers them. Aliya questions who called media to their place. Baljeet told to everyone that she called media and announced her decision to get Abhi married to Tanu to correct the mistake. Abhi and Pragya acts like they are against Baljeet decision.

In the upcoming episode viewers will witness that Abhi will gets worried thinking Aliya involvement may ruin everything because she is clueless about their plan. Abhi will question Tanu what happened in one night, how you make Dadi decides to perform my Roka with you even after I rejected your proposal. Tanu looks on. Dadi will asks Abhi to sit silently for roka Infront of media. Rhea will asks Aliya not intervene in the roka ceremony and tells her how they have convinced Tanu with much difficulty and she asks Aliya to promise her.
Will Pragya and Abhi get proofs against Tanu? Will Aliya support Rhea?
All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show, keep checking this space for new and exclusive updates.

