Kumkum Bhagya: Baljeet to warn Tanu?

Zee TV popular show Kumkum Bhagya serial is witnessing some major turning points these days in their story

As reported earlier Pragya was about to tell Abhi about Tanu’s offer, Mitali came to inform them of Tanu’s Lawyer Mr Singhania’s arrival. Both rushed to meet him. Baljeet scolded Mr Singhania and asked him to leave immediately. Aliya stopped Baljeet and questions Lawyer about the purpose of arrival. Mr Singhania explained them about Tanu’s proposal of taking back the case if he agreed to marry her. Abhi arrived to hall rejects the proposal than he speaked to Tanu over a video call, where he expresses his love towards Pragya and told her that he feels nothing but hatred for her. Tanu breaks her mobile and vows to make Abhi regret his decision. Abhi warned Lawyer to never enter his place with this kind of proposals. Pragya felt worried for Abhi and decided to accept Tanu’s offer, Aryan and Rhea overheard her decision. Aryan rushed to Prachi and informed her of everything and asks her to stop her Mom. Otherside Rhea to thinks about it and both sister thought to make their realise her strength. Pragya tried to convince Abhi to accept the proposal but he denied saying he can’t bear their separation. Pragya said it’s only way but Rhea and Prachi interrupted them at the same time saying they have a solution.

In the upcoming episode viewers will witness that Pragya tries to convince Baljeet to help her to make Tanu agrees to the marriage so she won’t go against Abhi in the court and it will give us more time to find proofs against her and she asks Dadi to go and convince her. Dadi goes to Tanu and tells that she came here for Pragya, and threatens to make Tanu wear handcuff not Shagun ka bangle.

Will Pragya get proof against Tanu? How Tanu is going to react with Baljeet warning?

