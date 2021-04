Kumkum Bhagya Cast, Trailer, Story, Wiki, and More

Kumkum Bhagya is an Indian TV series, telecasts on Zee tv and the Zee5 app. The lead Cast of the web series includes Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Shikha Singh, Mugdha Chaphekar, Naina Singh. Zee TV and Zee 5 app users can watch all previous episodes of the series anytime anywhere. Currently, the Kumkum Bhagya TV series is directed by Ravindra Gautam.

Ekta Kapoor is the producer of the web series. It is the most popular Tv series in the history of Indian Television. The show was premiered on April 15, 2014, and has completed 1715 episodes to date.

Kumkum Bhagya Wiki and Crew

Name Kumkum bhagya Director(s) Ravindra Gautam

Sameer Kulkarni

Sharad pandey

Jeetu arora

Deepak Chavan Producer(s) Ekta Kapoor

Shobha Kapoor Written by/Story Anil Nagpal Screenplay Screenplay

Anil Nagpal

Mrinal Tripathi

Dialogues

Dheeraj Sarna

Vikash tiwari Production Company Balaji Telefilms Lead Cast Sriti Jha

Shabbir Ahluwalia

Shikha singh

Mugdha Chaphekar

Naina Singh

Krishna Kaul

Reyhna Malhotra

Pooja Banerjee Genre Family

Drama

Thriller Total Episodes 1715 Country India Music Lalit Sen

Nawab Arzoo Cinematographer Sanjay memane

Anil Katke Releasing Date April 15, 2014 Language Hindi Releasing Platform Sea TV

Sea5

Kumkum Bhagya Cast and Details

Sriti Jha

Shabbir Ahluwalia

Shikha singh

Reyhna Malhotra

Mugdha Chaphekar

Naina Singh

Pooja Banerjee

Krishna Kaul

Recurring[edit]

Supriya shukla

Madhu Raja

Mrunal Thakur

Arjit Taneja

Vin Rana

Ruchi savarn

Madhurima Tuli

Leena Jumani

Jasjeet Babbar

Zareena Khan

Daljeet soundh

Ajay trehan

Shivaani Sopuri

Anurag Sharma

Suwati Anand

Ravi Chauhan

Charu Mehra

Ankit mohan

Aditi Rathore

Faisal Rashid

Neha bam

Neel motwani

Haelyn Shastri

Nikhil arya

Rujut dahiya

Shaad randhawa

Bobby Khanna

Roma Lavani

Rithvik Dhanjani

Asha Negi

Krystle D’Souza

Pratik Parihar

Nitin Goswami

Vivana Singh |

Sharhaan Singh |

Shraddha arya

Anjum Fakih

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Manit joura

Vijay Kashyap

Shwetanshu singh

Rome Bali

Vishal singh

Rhea Sharma

Yuvika choudhary

Dolly Sohi

Kavita ghai

Rakesh Kukreti

Kaurwakee Vasistha

Vedaansh Jaju

Mishal raheja

Abeer Adil

Richa Rathore

Zeeshan Khan

Aparna Mishra

Ashlesha sawant

Mehul Kajaria

Khyati Keswani

Kiran Bhargava

Pooja Singh

Neena Cheema

Ribbhu Mehra

Manmohan tiwari

Ashwini Tobe

Shivali choudhry

Gautam nain

Kajal chauhan

Jaanvi Sangwan

Sonali Joshi

Rose Khan

Manish Khanna

Bhupendra khuranna

Anuradha sharma

Farida Dadi