Kumkum Bhagya: Court to provide 3days time to Pragya ?

Zee TV popular show Kumkum Bhagya serial is witnessing some major turning points these days in their story.
As reported earlier says Tanu informed to Pragya that her contract killer has killed Raghuveer as he had her confession audio, which he wanted to play in court. Pragya got shocked and told her original audio is with her but Tanu revealed how she makes his people deleted audio from her phone. Pragya planned to fight back.Tanu told to Abhi that her confession from his wife’s phone is deleted and she can’t prove his innocence in court. Judge arrived to next session and he questioned if Raghuveer reached to court. Mr Singhania told to judge that Raghuveer couldn’t come to the court and he requested court to punish Abhi. Judge was about to declare judgement in favour of Tanu but Pragya stop him on time by revealing how Tanu is doing everything to fulfill her revenge and how she made Raghuveer killed with her men. Tanu regretted telling truth to Pragya. Mr Singhania denied to believe Pragya words and asks her for proof, Prachi mentioned the audio clip before everyone.

In the upcoming episode viewers will witness that Court to provide 3 days time for Pragya to get evidence regarding her claims. Tanu confronts Pragya saying a lot of people get convicted due to lack of evidence and Abhi is going to be one of them because you won’t be able to find any witness against me in these 3 days. Pragya looks on.
Court believes Abhi’s guilty of rape. Pragya breaksdown at Tanu’s feet and she accepts her defeat and begs Tanu to save Abhi. Tanu will asks Pragya to apologize to her by touching her nose to her feet. Pragya about to do like Tanu wishes but Tanu stops her and demands Pragya to leave from Abhi’s life by letting her married to him. Pragya looks shocked.
Will Pragya get proof against Tanu? Can Pragya fight back for her Kumkum?
All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show, keep checking this space for new and exclusive updates.

