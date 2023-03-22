Kumkum Bhagya March 22, 2023 Episode Update: Khushi’s Special Guest Appearance at Ranbeer’s Birthday Party

In the latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Ranbeer invites his family and friends to his birthday party, with a surprise special guest, Khushi. The episode starts with Ranbeer hinting to Pallavi, Dida, and Aryan about the special guest he has invited to the party, whom he refers to as “Khushi.”

Khushi’s Arrival at the Party

Pallavi, Dida, and Aryan become ecstatic at the news of Khushi’s arrival at the party, and they eagerly wait to meet her. Meanwhile, Vikram arrives at the venue and Pallavi informs him about Ranbeer’s business expansion plans, which brings a smile to Vikram’s face.

Prachi and Akshay’s Car Ride

In the car, Akshay notices Prachi’s silence and asks her if everything is alright. However, before Prachi can respond, she receives a call from Priya, and she gets engrossed in correcting her file. Akshay silently drives the car while Prachi is busy talking on the phone.

Khushi’s First Impressions

Upon arriving at the Kohli house, Khushi is awed by the grandeur of the house and admires the shiny decorations. Pallavi notices Khushi and introduces her to Vikram, and both of them exchange pleasantries. Khushi greets them by folding her hands and introduces Lali to them. Pallavi then takes Khushi to the place where she wants the floral decorations to be made.

Ranbeer and Khushi’s Encounter

Ranbeer spots Khushi and takes a bouquet from her as she wishes him a happy birthday. Khushi tells Ranbeer how she heard a servant praising him and how she feels that Ranbeer is like her family now. Ranbeer is touched by Khushi’s words and thanks her for the gift. Khushi asks him to read the prophecy note written on the bouquet, which tells him that he will be meeting someone he loves that day.

Prachi and Ranbeer’s Reunion

As Ranbeer is about to show Khushi around the house, he spots Prachi walking towards him. Ranbeer asks Prachi to give him something sweet on his birthday, and just like old times, Prachi plants a gentle kiss on his cheek. Ranbeer is pulled out of his reverie by Akshay’s voice, and Khushi rushes to hug Prachi. Meanwhile, Vikram is shocked as he is transported back to the past but is pulled out of his thoughts by Ranbeer, who introduces Akshay to him.

Pallavi and Prachi’s Conversation

Prachi rushes to find the hospital and runs into Pallavi, who stops her and tells her that they can move forward in life, forgetting their past. Pallavi also remembers how Prachi wishes to adopt Prachi and makes a mental note to talk to her about the same.

In conclusion, the latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya was filled with exciting revelations and emotional reunions. The introduction of Khushi as a special guest brought a new twist to the storyline, and the reunion of Ranbeer and Prachi left the audience wanting more.