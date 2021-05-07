Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya to get shocked with Tanu demand ?

Kumkum Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Zee TV popular show Kumkum Bhagya serial is witnessing some major turning points these days in their story.

As reported earlier says Pragya felt worried reminscing Tanu’s words than she and Abhi took Raghuveer to the hospital. Other family members reached to the farmhouse, Dadi calls Pragya to know their whereabouts but she and Abhi reached to farmhouse. Ranbir and Aryan reminsced their childhood moments in farmhouse and they went to their favourite pool. Abhi praised Pragya for keeping the promise she had made during their marriage but Pragya blamed herself for losing the audio clip and Abhi comforted her telling he is nothing with out her. Ranbir deliberately told to Aryan that Prachi doesn’t matter to him aware of her presence. Prachi felt hurt. Aliya suggested Pragya to finding a way to compromise with Tanu. Pragya asked her for 2days time. Aliya tries to blame Pragya but Baljeet comes to Pragya’s defence. Tanu calls Abhi but he refused to speak to her and blocked her number which makes her frustrated.

In the upcoming episode viewers will witness that Pragya breaksdown at Tanu’s feet and she accepts her defeat and begs Tanu to save Abhi. Tanu will asks Pragya to apologize to her by touching her nose to her feet. Pragya about to do like Tanu wishes but Tanu stops her and tells to Pragya that she just need one thing from her. Pragya asks what? Tanu says, your ‘kumkum’ Get Abhi married to me, free him for your life. Pragya to looks shocked. Tanu will asks Pragya to think carefully before making decision otherwise judge will give his verdict after 2 days.

Will Pragya get proof against Tanu? Will Pragya fight back for her Kumkum?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show, keep checking this space for new and exclusive updates.