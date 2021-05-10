Kumkum Bhagya: Rhea to warn Prachi to stay away from Ranbir

Kumkum Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Zee TV popular show Kumkum Bhagya serial is witnessing some major turning points these days in their story.

As reported earlier says Pragya went to Saritha ji room with ointment and shared to Saritha how Aliya asked her to compromise with Tanu regarding case. Saritha asks what she answered. Pragya tells her how she asked for sometime. Saritha said she felt Aliya suggestion is correct and suggested her to cool down Tanu ego to save Abhi from this situation. Pragya agreed with Saritha request and went to meet Tanu and she he falls at Tanu feet and begs her to leave Abhi by taking the case back. Tanu demanded Pragya to get her married to Abhi. Pragya said She can’t do it. Tanu said you don’t have time so fulfill my demand to free him from this case and you’re the one who came between me and Abhi so it’s time for your departure so leave him by forgetting your promises and you have only a night to think about it otherwise judge will punish Abhi after 2days. Pragya looked baffled with her demand. Otherside Abhi shared to Rhea how her Mom always saved him from problems and he told her how much he is confident about Pragya.

In the upcoming episode viewers will witness that Rhea will meet Prachi and warns her to not to take advantage of Ranbir’s goodness. Mitali tells to Pragya that they are relaxed thinking she will settle everything but it won’t good if she think about others leaving their problem. Pragya will assures that she will not let anything wrong happen.

Will Pragya agrees to Tanu’s demand? How will Pragya get escaped from this situation?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

