Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Abhi to meet Pragya at her place

KumKum Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Zee TV popular show Kumkum Bhagya serial is witnessing some major turning points these days in their story.

As reported earlier Pragya demanded the goddess that if she wanted her to keep faith in her “either return my husband to me by curing his health or end my life”. Pragya’s prayers got answered, Abhi woke up shouting Pragya’s name. Pragya sensed it and tried to leave the house to meet Abhi but Sarita stopped her by saying it’s her illusion. At office Prachi helped Ranbir by giving him mechanic’s number and he asked her to stay back until the rain gets stopped.

Aliya, Mitali, Baljeet and Rhea gathered at hall after hearing Abhi’s voice. Mitali made Aliya scared with her questions. Abhi came out from his room and searched for Pragya, Aliya tried to malign Pragya’s image infront of Abhi but Baljeet stopped him and revealed everything to Abhi how Aliya stopped Pragya to go near him and how Pragya entered the house as servant to take care of him and how she saved him from Aliya’s torture. Abhi assured Baljeet that he would set everything and he left to meet Pragya. Ranbir and Prachi shared a moment at office.

In the upcoming episode viewers will witness that Abhi will throw Aliya’s bags and say that Pragya is his wife and owner of this house, he will ask Aliya to leave the house along with Tanu. Aliya will get baffled. Abhi will go to Pragya’s home. Pragya will open the door and get surprised after seeing him and she will hug him happily.

Will Aliya leave Mehra mansion? Can Ranbir found?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show, keep checking this space for new and exclusive updates.