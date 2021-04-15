Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Pragya to request Tanu

KumKum Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Zee TV in style present Kumkum Bhagya serial is witnessing some main turning factors today of their story.

As reported earlier Saritha ji felt pleased after seeing Grihapravesh of Pragya. Aliya and Mitali apologized to Pragya and he or she forgives them. Vikram apologized to Abhi and instructed him that Ranbir didn’t completed their vital challenge on time. Abhi assured him that he’ll set every thing. At workplace Prachi went to provide espresso to Ranbir however he will get irritated and finally ends up spilling it. Prachi tried to scrub his garments than he warned her to steer clear of him by telling he’s uninterested in her pretend care and left from his cabin.

Rhea met Prachi and instructed her that she will nonetheless separate their dad and mom if she do any mistake relating to their deal. Prachi promised to Rhea that she received’t commit any mistake relating to their deal. Tanu entered Mehra mansion. Pragya warned her to go away from their place however Tanu referred to as Inspector and requested him to arrest Abhishek Prem Mehra for raping her on the day earlier than their marriage ceremony was imagined to happen. Everybody felt shocked.

Within the upcoming episode viewers gonna witness that Pragya will inform inspector that Tanu is falsely framing Abhi however police will arrest Abhi. Pragya will really feel dangerous when Abhi can be going removed from her and can request Tanu to take again her pretend grievance however Tanu will deny. Baljeet will blame Tanu for his or her issues and scolds Aliya for bringing Tanu to their place. Aliya will accuse Pragya as the rationale for issues in Abhi’s life and inform everybody that Pragya’s entry will at all times make them caught in issues. Pragya will look shocked.

How will Pragya gonna show Abhi’s innocence? Who’s supporting Tanu in her plan?

All these questions can be answered within the upcoming episodes.

