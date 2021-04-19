Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Pragya to warn Aliya

KumKum Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Zee TV standard present Kumkum Bhagya serial is witnessing some main turning factors today of their story.

As reported earlier Tanu revealed to her good friend that Abhi didn’t raped her and she or he thought how her upcoming implementation of plan would pressure Abhi to marry her. Aliya blamed Pragya for Abhi issues than Pragya left from Mehra mansion. Dadi confronted Aliya for breaking her promise instructed her that Abhi may really feel dangerous when he would come to learn about this matter. Aliya left saying she knew Pragya is reason for issues however she don’t wished to simply accept it. Dadi thought she would by no means settle for that Abhi is arrested on account of Pragya.

Tanu signed the papers at Police station and instructed Abhi that she received’t go away him. Abhi instructed her Pragya would be the one who would save him and can train a lesson to her. Tanu instructed the Inspector that Abhi is threatening to kill her. Inspector requested constable to lock Abhi within the lock up believing Tanu lie. Pragya reached house in tears, Saritha made Pragya notice her functionality which made Pragya decided to avoid wasting Abhi from Tanu’s conspiracy.

Within the upcoming episode, viewers will witness that Pragya will return to Mehra mansion. Aliya will query why she returned. Pragya will inform Aliya that she won’t complain if anybody received’t help her, however received’t bear if anybody stops her from serving to her husband. Aliya will say, she won’t bear if Pragya will increase issues for her brother. Pragya will ask who will help her. Rhea will look on. Ranbir will come ahead and he’ll inform her he’ll help her.

How will Pragya show Abhi’s innocence? What might be Rhea’s response on Ranbir’s help in direction of Pragya?

