ENTERTAINMENT

Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Pragya will feel emotional after getting Rhea and family members support

Avatar
By
Posted on
Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Pragya will feel emotional after getting Rhea and family members support

KumKum Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Zee TV well-liked present Kumkum Bhagya serial is witnessing some main turning factors lately of their story.

As reported earlier Rhea confronted Aliya for letting Abhi get arrested even after having a lot affect. Aliya consoled Rhea by promising her to take her along with her to satisfy Abhi. Pragya went to police station and he or she fed meals to Abhi and warranted him that she is going to show his innocence. Prachi went to Tanu’s place and requested her to take again the case however Tanu denied her request. Prachi informed her that Pragya will carry out her lie infront of everybody and ask her to take the grievance again earlier than she will get uncovered. Tanu replied she desires Abhi and pushed her. Rhea supported Prachi on time then she warned Tanu saying, “it’s higher should you take again your grievance in any other case don’t complain that we didn’t warn you.” Each left from Tanu’s place.

Within the upcoming episode viewers will witness that Pragya will return to Mehra mansion. Aliya will query why she returned. Pragya will inform Aliya that she is not going to complain if anybody doesn’t help her, however gained’t bear if anybody stops her from serving to her husband. Aliya will say, she is not going to bear if Pragya will increase issues for her brother. Pragya will ask who will help her? Rhea will look on. Ranbir will come ahead and he’ll inform her he’ll help her. Rhea will say, she desires her dad again and she is going to announce that she is going to help her mother to get her dad again. Baljeet and Mitali will too take Pragya’s aspect which is able to make her really feel comfortable.

What will likely be Aliya’s response after seeing Pragya gaining home members help? How will Pragya show Abhi’s innocence?

All these questions will likely be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know what is going to occur subsequent in your favourite present, maintain checking this area for brand new and unique updates.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
35
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
34
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
32
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
31
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
30
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
29
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
29
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
28
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top