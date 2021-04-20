Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Pragya will feel emotional after getting Rhea and family members support

KumKum Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Zee TV well-liked present Kumkum Bhagya serial is witnessing some main turning factors lately of their story.

As reported earlier Rhea confronted Aliya for letting Abhi get arrested even after having a lot affect. Aliya consoled Rhea by promising her to take her along with her to satisfy Abhi. Pragya went to police station and he or she fed meals to Abhi and warranted him that she is going to show his innocence. Prachi went to Tanu’s place and requested her to take again the case however Tanu denied her request. Prachi informed her that Pragya will carry out her lie infront of everybody and ask her to take the grievance again earlier than she will get uncovered. Tanu replied she desires Abhi and pushed her. Rhea supported Prachi on time then she warned Tanu saying, “it’s higher should you take again your grievance in any other case don’t complain that we didn’t warn you.” Each left from Tanu’s place.

Within the upcoming episode viewers will witness that Pragya will return to Mehra mansion. Aliya will query why she returned. Pragya will inform Aliya that she is not going to complain if anybody doesn’t help her, however gained’t bear if anybody stops her from serving to her husband. Aliya will say, she is not going to bear if Pragya will increase issues for her brother. Pragya will ask who will help her? Rhea will look on. Ranbir will come ahead and he’ll inform her he’ll help her. Rhea will say, she desires her dad again and she is going to announce that she is going to help her mother to get her dad again. Baljeet and Mitali will too take Pragya’s aspect which is able to make her really feel comfortable.

What will likely be Aliya’s response after seeing Pragya gaining home members help? How will Pragya show Abhi’s innocence?

All these questions will likely be answered within the upcoming episodes.

