Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Tanu to teach a lesson to Abhi for choosing Pragya over her

Avatar
By
Posted on
KumKum Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Zee TV standard present Kumkum Bhagya serial is witnessing some main turning factors as of late of their story.

As reported earlier Aliya and Pragya supported Abhi however Tanu manipulated the inspector together with her faux tears. Pragya took Tanu apart to speak to her however Tanu informed inspector that Pragya is providing her cash, inspector was about to arrest Abhi and tried to take him from again door however one of many media particular person managed to enter the home and tried to tarnish Abhi’s picture believing Tanu’s phrases they usually requested Pragya whom she would she help.

Pragya informed them that her husband is harmless. Media particular person mocked her along with his conclusion, Abhi tried to assault him however Inspector stopped him and took Abhi with them to police station. Tanu knowledgeable to members of the family that she’s going to make Abhi rot in jail for 14 years. Pragya vowed to show Abhi harmless. Mitali questions Aliya why Tanu shouldn’t be listening to her phrases. Aliya informed her, how earlier she refused to assist Tanu on the day Abhi threw them out of the home and the way they broke their friendship.

Within the upcoming episode, viewers will witness that Aliya will blame Pragya for Abhi’s situation. She’s going to inform Pragya that they’re drained to face issues due to her and can oust Pragya from Mehra mansion. Tanu will suppose how 21 years again Abhi harm her for Pragya’s happiness and resolve that now she won’t go away Abhi for selecting Pragya. Abhi will inform Tanu that she don’t know the that means of affection and Pragya’s love has at all times saved him from her. Pragya will inform Sarita behen that Aliya and Tanu can throw her from Mehra Mansion however they couldn’t oust her from Abhi’s life.

How Abhi gonna react with Aliya determination? How will Pragya gonna show Abhi’s innocence?

All these questions will likely be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know what’s going to occur subsequent in your favourite present, hold checking this house for brand new and unique updates.

