Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Will Pragya expose Tanu lies in court?

Zee TV in style present Kumkum Bhagya serial is witnessing some main turning factors as of late of their story.

As reported earlier Pragya met Abhi within the station with tiffin and informs him about her assembly with a lawyer concerning his case. Abhi requested her to get him out of jail as quickly as potential. Pragya assured him telling she is going to save him with household’s help. Tanu gave an unique interview the place she defamed Abhi’s daughters and Pragya picture to realize public sympathy. Ranbir felt enraged after watching the interview and he determined to observe Tanu like her shadow to reveal her lies. Aliya went to satisfy Abhi the place he query her if she misbehaved with Pragya. She is saved from answering him when Rhea arrived to satisfy Abhi, later Aliya advised him she did incorrect by bringing Tanu to their lives and promised to Abhi that she is going to help Pragya to save lots of him. Mr Verma refused to take Abhi’s case after watching Tanu’s interview. Pragya blamed his Lawyer skills for leaving the case with out preventing for justice.

Within the upcoming episode viewers will witness that Verma will warn Pragya saying she don’t have time to set protection if Case goes to quick monitor courtroom. Pragya goes to satisfy one other lawyer however that lawyer will inform Pragya that he’s preventing the case for Tanu towards Abhi. Pragya will confronts Tanu telling she wont get something by creating this mess. Tanu tells to Pragya that she goes to smash her in courtroom.

How will Pragya going to show Abhi’s innocence? What plan Tanu going to implement at courtroom?

All these questions will probably be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know what’s going to occur subsequent in your favourite present, maintain checking this house for brand spanking new and unique updates.