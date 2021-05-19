Kumkum Bhagya: Tanu to interrupt Aliya and Rhea’s discussion?

Kumkum Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Zee TV popular show Kumkum Bhagya serial is witnessing some major turning points these days in their story

As reported earlier Pragya sent Abhi and Prachi to the farmhouse. Prachi took bread from fridge, Ranbir too arrived there for food. Prachi made sandwiches for them.

Ranbir praises the taste and they started to tease eachother but they gets interrupted seeing Rhea. Rhea deliberately hugs Ranbir and told him how much she love him after talking with Pallavi over video call. Prachi left from that place feeling uncomfortable.

Ranbir went behind Prachi and urged her to tell him the truth that she loves him, but Prachi refused saying to she don’t have any feelings for him. Tanu felt haunted with dreams of Pragya slapping her and Abhi throwing her out of the house than she decided to separate Pragya from Abhi life than She calls Pragya and asks her to meet her at the farmhouse in the morning.

Next morning Pragya informed to Abhi and Aliya about Tanu’s call and felt scared thinking Tanu might get to know their plan. Aliya told to Pragya about Tanu might get scared because she got defeated in your hands many times that’s why she may come here to insult you.

Abhi told them he wont let Tanu insult Pragya. Pragya tried to convince Abhi to let Tanu insult her so she will support you in court.

In the upcoming episode viewers will witness that Tanu will say Abhi you’re fulfilling your responsibility as Pragya’s husband even though you guys are going to get divorced, hope you fulfill responsibilities in the same way as my husband once you get married to me.

Abhi looks angry. Rhea will tell to Aliya that she have right to speak about her Dad’s wedding. Aliya will say it’s not about right and this marriage is just deal. Tanu will interrupt them saying they are absolutely right. Otherside Pragya will overhear Tanu’s conversation with Pradeep.

Will Pragya found about Pradeep? Will Abhi and Pragya get proofs against Tanu?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show, keep checking this space for new and exclusive updates.